equipifi and Associated Credit Union of Texas Partner to Bring Members Buy Now, Pay Later

- ACU of Texas is a part of a recent surge of credit union led BNPL solutions providing members with safe BNPL loans aligned with their financial goals -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, a white label SaaS company powering financial institutions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) announced that a growing number of credit unions on major banking cores can now offer BNPL to their members.

equipifi and Associated Credit Union of Texas partner to bring members Buy Now, Pay Later. Now, members of ACU of Texas will be able to use BNPL as a payment method through their existing debit cards. (PRNewswire)

Since its founding in 2021, equipifi has been in conversations with hundreds of credit unions on unlocking BNPL for their membership. ACU of Texas is one of many credit unions working with equipifi to launch BNPL this year, powered by integrations to major core and digital banking platforms. Now, members of ACU of Texas will be able to use BNPL as a payment method through their existing debit cards.

Credit union led BNPL solutions are a response to the 70 percent of BNPL users in the US who would have preferred a BNPL solution from their primary financial institution. The coming surge of credit union BNPL is particularly welcomed considering the growing concern over the missing guardrails for consumer safety and financial wellness. For the first time, credit unions are able to determine eligibility using data from the banking core and present BNPL offers to debit cardholders within their existing digital banking app. From there, the offers can be viewed and accepted in seconds.

"We are delighted to have BNPL available to our membership," said Clay Franks, President of ACU of Texas. "This gives our members more financial choice when it comes to how their purchases affect their accounts and more flexibility in the way they make payments on those purchases."

"The entry of credit union-led BNPL solutions has the potential to change the industry," said Bryce Deeney, CEO and co-founder of equipifi. "BNPL grew 25 percent last year from third-party solutions alone. Credit union BNPL on the debit card rail can leverage existing member relationship and knowledge to expand the addressable market by multiples in a member-friendly way."

About Associated Credit Union of Texas

ACU of Texas is a community credit union offering quality financial services to the Greater Houston – Galveston metro areas. As a state-chartered credit union, federally insured by the National Credit Union Insurance Fund (NCUIF), ACU of Texas is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing services in a caring, professional manner while maintaining a strong financial base. Visit www.acutx.org .

About equipifi

equipifi is a fintech SaaS powering banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that align with their customers' financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with financial institutions to help them deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com.

