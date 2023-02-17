Holland America Line's 'Kids Cruise Free' Offer Extension Makes NOW the Time to Book a Family Vacation

Third and fourth kids in the same stateroom sail for free through spring 2024; with limited-time offer, family of four can cruise for as little as US$1,698*

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to book a memorable family getaway can take advantage of Holland America Line's "Time of Your Life" wave season promotion that includes a kids cruise free perk. This is in addition to receiving a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts and reduced deposits -- plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi when booking the "Have It All" premium package.

"Time of Your Life" is available on select April 2023 through April 2024 cruises. With the promotion, kids aged 5 to 18 sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom cruise for free, making a bucket-list family vacation more affordable (*taxes, fees and port expenses are additional).

"A cruise is one of the easiest ways to explore the world as a family, and with our wave promotion it's even more affordable to take a vacation to a dream location like Alaska or Europe," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Cruising caters to all ages, so there's something for everyone on board and ashore. You unpack once while visiting multiple destinations, all meals are planned, evening entertainment is complimentary and adults can relax while the kids meet new friends in the Club HAL youth program. The best souvenirs will be the memories you bring home."

Kids Cruise Free to Exciting Locales

Whether it's a family that loves to travel the world or one that's looking to stay closer to home, Holland America Line is including a variety of destinations with the kids cruise free offer. Families can book a sailing to Alaska, Canada/New England, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Pacific Coast and through the famed Panama Canal.

One of the most sought-after family vacations is a cruise to Alaska, and no one explores The Last Frontier like Holland America Line. Perfect for a multigenerational vacation or a smaller family unit, every port has an adventure that's sure to excite all ages, like dog sledding on a glacier, panning for gold, a lumberjack show, whale watching, heading out on a leisure tour aboard a Bering Sea crabbing boat and more. On board, younger guests can earn their Junior Ranger Badge from the Glacier Bay National Park Ranger.

Canada/New England is a region rich in maritime history, stunning scenery and engaging experiences for the whole family. In Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, fans of Anne of Green Gables can visit the famed home that inspired the novels and learn all about author Lucy Maude Montgomery. Maritime buffs can head to the lighthouse at Peggy's Cove from Halifax and families who like getting out in nature can bike through stunning Acadia National Park.

Whether it's history, art, architecture, culture, cuisine or fun in the sun, Europe is a continent of riches for families that like a touch of everything. In Stockholm, Sweden, see the impressive Vasa battleship that sank in 1628 and was salvaged in 1961. History comes to life in Athens, Greece, where families can explore the Parthenon, and a call at Alexandria, Egypt, opens the opportunity to head to Cairo and see the Pyramids of Giza, Sphinx and cruise the Nile River. Museums abound in Europe, from Viking-centric exhibits to art galleries to museums that house ancient relics.

Pinnacle Class Ships Feature Family Staterooms

All Pinnacle Class ships — Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam — feature Family Staterooms with more living space to spread out and relax. Accommodating up to five guests, family staterooms offer special amenities including two bathrooms and extra closet space. Families booking these ships with the wave offer can cruise to Alaska, Norway, the Baltic, Iceland, Mediterranean, transatlantic, Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico and Pacific Coast.

Club HAL Entertains the Kids

On board, kids, tweens and teens ages five to 17 can enjoy Club HAL, Holland America Line's supervised youth activities program with dedicated spaces on board. Junior cruisers can meet other kids their age for arts and crafts, sports, video game competitions, scavenger hunts, challenging team games, themed parties and more.

Family-Friendly Shore Excursions

Holland America Line's award-winning tours offer families new ways to discover destinations together. Guests will find a range of shoreside experiences to suit the interests and activity levels of everyone in the family. Swim with sting rays in Mexico or the Caribbean, spend a day with falcons in Canada, go on a whale-watching quest or dog-sledding adventure in Alaska. Many of the shore excursions also offer reduced pricing for kids.

Dining For Everyone

Enjoy a variety of flavors as varied as the destinations Holland America Line visits with onboard dining experiences designed by world-renowned chefs. Half portions of menu items and a special kids' menu with favorites like pizza, mac and cheese and fresh fruit are available at any of the dining venues. Plus, kids 12 years old and under eat for half-price at the specialty restaurants or free when ordering from the kids' menu.

'Have It All' Premium Cruise Package

When guests book with the standard "Have it All" premium package, four high-value amenities are included: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package. With "Time of Your Life," guests also receive a stateroom upgrade and can book an ocean-view for the price of an interior and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view. Holland America Line also is including 50% reduced deposits for the first and second guests in the stateroom. Cruise fare savings up to 30% are available on select sailings. This is in addition to the kids cruise free.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

