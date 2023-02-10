Brazilian machinery and equipment industry reaches USD 25 million early in the 2023 international agenda

According to the Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS) Program, exhibiting companies reached a total of USD 16.2 million in closed sales, on top of which a turnover of USD 9.2 million is estimated for the year after the IPPE fair

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The machinery and equipment exports sector had a positive start to the 2023 international agenda. Following the Brazilian participation in the International Production and Processing Expo - IPPE, which took place from 24 to 26 January, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, turnover is expected to reach USD 25 million.

USD 16.2 million of this figure is from deals made during the event, while the remaining USD 9.2 accounts for the estimated turnover in the next 12 months. The data is from the Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS) Program, which comes from a partnership between ApexBrasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments), and ABIMAQ (The Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association), who took ten national companies to exhibit their innovations at IPPE 2023. IPPE is considered the world's largest exhibition of technology, equipment, supplies and services used in the production and processing of eggs, meats and poultry, as well as the manufacture of animal feed. This year's edition, the 75th, was notable for its strong Brazilian presence in this and other sectors.

The figures are the result of deals for Brazilian exports with countries of strategic business focus throughout Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and the USA, who is the event's host.

"These regions are essential for the exponential growth of Brazilian machinery and equipment exports. Because this is the first event on our international calendar, the volume of business at IPPE was satisfactory and will have a strong impact on the industry's results throughout the year," explains Paulo Guerra, Head of Institutional Relations and Trade Promotion at ABIMAQ.

The event was attended by the Brazilian companies Farenzena, Fornari, HighTech, Ibraflex, Lenke, Plasmetal, Tecmaes, Torfresma, Usitec Triel, and Vantec. With significant operations on the national market, these companies presented their new products including machines, equipment, and solutions at the Brazilian Hall, which was promoted by the BMS Program.

The USA is the second largest market consumer of animal protein in the world, currently accounting for a 12% share of exports. The relationship between the two countries is mainly due to differences such as low-cost machinery, high efficiency, and the credibility of the Brazilian animal-protein sector.

