RS Adds Three New Suppliers to its Industry 4.0 Technology Portfolio

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, added three new suppliers to its industry-leading selection of industrial automation solutions: ILME, ABB Robotics, and Madison Company. These latest additions to the RS line card further extend its portfolio of Industry 4.0 technologies, including industrial connectors, robotics, switches, and sensor products, and provide customers with even more tools to turn "what ifs" into "why nots."

ILME designs and manufactures a fully integrated range of industrial connectivity products engineered for heavy-duty applications in the global industrial automation, railway, marine equipment, robotics, and traditional and sustainable energy industries. Solutions include modular rectangular connector inserts, contacts, enclosures, accessories, and tools backed by more than 75 years of field-proven performance.

ABB Robotics is a leading global supplier of robotics and discrete automation solutions for the industrial and medical technology industries. ABB Robotics offers a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of robotics, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and machine automation solutions engineered to enable the future of flexible manufacturing and smart machines.

Madison Company designs and develops sensor and control technologies engineered for applications in the global chemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, HVAC-R, marine, medical, off-highway vehicle, and transportation industries. Solutions include sensors, reed switches, float switches, and liquid level switches backed by more than 60 years of field-proven performance.

For more information about RS' extensive selection of industrial connectivity solutions, robotics, switches, and sensors, click the links embedded here. For expert advice and technical insights about industrial connectivity, robotics, switches, and sensors, click these links to access themed collections of RS Expert Advice series articles, interviews, and podcasts. For assistance identifying solutions optimized for your unique applications, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation) stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 650 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

