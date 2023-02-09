RedShelf Hires Frank Gentile as Vice President Of Business Development & Customer Success

Collaborative, Dynamic Leader Will Assist Course Material Paradigm Shift as the Higher Education Market Revolutionizes Delivery Models

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf (about.redshelf.com), a leader in the EdTech industry, today announced the addition of Frank Gentile as its new Vice President of Business Development & Customer Success. Gentile brings to RedShelf over 12 years of experience in the higher education market, having led product development, quality assurance, onboarding, support, sales, strategy, marketing, customer success, and operations teams.

As Vice President of Business Development & Customer Success, Gentile will lead RedShelf's Customer Success Team and newly formed Partner Growth Team as they assist institutions across the country to transform their digital course materials delivery with models such as Inclusive Access and Equitable Access.

"Digital-first delivery models are the future of course materials in higher education, and Frank's leadership will help us expand their benefits to students," said Greg Fenton, CEO of RedShelf. "On top of that, his focus on intense collaboration and constant innovation will allow us to continue to exceed our customers' high expectations for service and responsiveness."

"I am excited to join RedShelf's team and for the opportunity to contribute to accelerating the trajectory of this company," said Frank Gentile, RedShelf's Vice President Business Development & Customer Success. "I fully believe in the power of our innovative culture and customer centricity - two values that have held strong throughout my career."

Gentile held several positions at Follett Higher Education since 2011, most recently as Vice President of Digital Operations and Customer Success. He also served as a member of Follett Corporation's Board of Directors and as a trustee for Follett Educational Foundation. Frank attended Elmhurst University where he earned his Bachelor's degree and Master's in Business Administration.

