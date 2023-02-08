pCare Ranks #1 in KLAS for Eighth Consecutive Year

pCare received top performance scores for 2023 Best in KLAS: Interactive Patient Systems

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare™, the leader in interactive patient engagement systems that improve patient outcomes and make the work of healthcare teams safer and simpler, announced today that it has once again been named Best in KLAS for Interactive Patient Systems (IPS) by KLAS Research. The 2023 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report recognizes vendors that received the highest customer satisfaction scores for software and professional services and helps healthcare providers deliver better patient care. This ranking is the eighth consecutive year KLAS® has recognized pCare as the highest rated IPS vendor, this year earning an overall performance score of 93.9.

"It's a testament to our team that... our overall KLAS rating has actually increased over 4%," shared Dave Bennett , pCare CEO.

"On behalf of the entire pCare team, we are honored to receive this award once again," shared Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at pCare. "It's a testament to our team that throughout the challenges of the past couple of years including the pandemic, changing patient demands, and staff shortages our overall KLAS rating has actually increased over 4%. We will continue to listen and learn from the patients and providers we serve to improve care and experience for the hospital of the future."

pCare's end-to-end stress-free Patient Engagement Ecosystem is an entire system of software, technology, and people truly supporting health systems, their staff, and patients across the care continuum. The interactive patient engagement solution offers healthcare providers customizable tools and services that encourage collaboration, increase patient and family satisfaction, enhance staff efficiency, and improve outcomes. The company's open Application Programming Interface platform integrates with the Health Information Technology to drive collaborative care and provide better experience for patients and families.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," described Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer, KLAS Research. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 health systems and payers from the US and other countries to generate honest and impartial assessments on the performance of software, service, and medical equipment vendors in the industry.

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

About KLAS®

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

