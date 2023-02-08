Firmenich Appoints New Leadership for Integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization

Ilaria Resta to take the helm of integrated Perfumery & Ingredients Organization

Amaury Roquette to take over leadership of Ingredients activities

GENEVA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has appointed a new leadership for its integrated Perfumery & Ingredients organization, naming current Perfumery head, Ilaria Resta as its President, while Amaury Roquette will take the role of Senior Vice President, Ingredients. The Perfumery & Ingredients business integrates the company's innovative ingredients palette closely with its Perfumery activities, offering customers significant added value. A key player in the market, the Group's Perfumery & Ingredients business has the broadest range of ingredients in the industry, from synthetics to naturals, and from renewable to biodegradable.

Ilaria Resta, President Perfumery & Ingredients, Firmenich (PRNewswire)

"The size, depth, scope and innovation of our Perfumery & Ingredients business bring us significant competitive advantage and market shifting value to our customers. It also gives me great pleasure to welcome Ilaria and Amaury to their respective new roles within the organization," said Gilbert Ghostine, Chief Executive Officer, Firmenich. "Ilaria has successfully led the transformation of our Perfumery business since she joined three years ago and has been pioneering a wide array of innovations to lead Perfumery into new markets while driving winning performance with our customers. Together with Amaury, who has an unparalleled understanding of both Perfumery and our Ingredients business, while embracing our Group values for over a decade, they will take the business to new heights."

Ilaria Resta, President of Perfumery & Ingredients, Firmenich, commented: "Our Perfumery & Ingredients capabilities bring undisputable competitive and differentiating advantage to our customers. Our unique value proposition, powered by innovation and an unmatched, vertically integrated portfolio, offers our customers a world leading palette. The superiority and variety of our palette enables our Perfumers to create fragrances with innovative and remarkable perfume ingredients that show our dedication to nature, green science and cutting-edge technology. This covers natural and synthetic molecules, 99% biodegradable and 100% renewable ingredients, plus biotech ingredients that have functional benefits."



"I also want to welcome Amaury to the business. He has significant experience across all units within our Group, proven leadership capabilities and the strategic ability to leverage the clear synergies between ingredients and perfumery."

"I am delighted to take on this thrilling new challenge", said Amaury Roquette, Senior Vice President Ingredients at Firmenich. "Firmenich has an industry leading position thanks to its team, its strategic focus on consumers and innovation, and its superior ingredients portfolio. I am looking forward to further strengthening the connection between our perfumery and ingredients activities, and bolstering our combined offers."

Amaury Roquette will take the role of Senior Vice President, Ingredients, reporting to Ilaria Resta. He will run all end-to-end activities of our Ingredients business. Amaury succeeds Boet Brinkgreve who will open a new chapter in his professional life.

Amaury has been with Firmenich for more than 14 years, and initially joined the Strategic Development team. He then moved into the ingredients business where he held various positions in sales and product management. In 2014, he was promoted to Ingredients Global Head of Sales, and in 2017 he moved into Perfumery Fine Fragrance as VP, Sales & Marketing Europe. In 2019, he moved into Taste & Beyond to successfully drive the Naturals Platform.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science, and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2022. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998455/Ilaria_Resta.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998454/Amaury_Roquette.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

Amaury Roquette, Senior Vice President Ingredients, Firmenich (PRNewswire)

Firmenich Logo (PRNewsfoto/Firmenich) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firmenich