Dream Foundation Announces New Board Chair, Fishawack Health's Mario Muredda

Current chair of 10 Years, Kenny Slaught, to serve as vice chair

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investec Real Estate Companies' Founding Principal and President, Kenny Slaught, is to step down as Dream Foundation's board chair after a decade at the helm. He will continue to serve as vice chair under Dream Foundation's newly appointed chair, Mario Muredda.

Muredda is currently a member of Dream Foundation's board and was formerly co-chair of Dream Foundation's New York Advisory Council. His entire career has been focused on healthcare communications. Mario is currently President of Marketing at Fishawack Health, a purposefully-built commercialization partner in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries.

Slaught has been a loyal supporter of Dream Foundation since its 1994 inception and been personally involved in many Dreams. He connected deeply with Dream Foundation's mission to help fulfill the Dreams of terminally-ill adults and empathized passionately with the recipients and families it serves. During his tenure as board chair, Dream Foundation reached a milestone of 34,000 Dreams served, launched its Dreams for Veterans program to better serve veterans and their families, and chaperoned countless partnerships and leadership appointments, all of which are vital to the organization today.

To epitomize Kenny's dedication to the organization, the board created an honorary title, Lifetime Honorary Director, a first for Dream Foundation.

"It has been an honor to participate and witness firsthand the incredible compassion Dream Foundation provides to those in need," says Slaught. "It has been a pleasure to work closely with Dream Foundation's staff, especially Kisa Heyer over the past ten years. I look forward to many more years of supporting Dream Foundation as they provide comfort and closure to so many in need."

"Kenny has given his heart and soul to Dream Foundation and everyone we serve," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "I came into leadership just as Kenny was embarking on his role as chair, and it has been one of my greatest privileges to work alongside him to bring inspiration, comfort and closure to Dream recipients and their families. We are so grateful that he will continue to be involved as vice chair."

Muredda spearheaded Dream Foundation's New York Advisory Council in 2018 to raise Dream Foundation's nationwide profile, identify expanded fundraising opportunities, initiate corporate partnerships, and assist with fulfilling New York-based Dream requests. His dedication has been exhibited through his many accomplishments over the years, which have been essential to Dream Foundation's future.

"I'm honored to be selected as the new board chair for Dream Foundation," says Muredda. "From the moment I learned about Dream Foundation nearly a decade ago, I was blown away by the organization's tremendous generosity, compassion, and loving spirit in support of Dream recipients everywhere. I'm extremely thankful of everything Kenny has done for us during his tenure as board chair and I look forward to working with Kisa and her team, Kenny and our board, and all of our generous supporters in continuing on this important journey in support of our Dream recipients and their families."

"Mario's career has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of terminally-ill adults," says Heyer. "Under his leadership, Dream Foundation will continue to thrive and grow, and I look forward to our future together."

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

