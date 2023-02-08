Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Totaled $162.3 Million

Third Quarter GAAP Net Income of $4.0 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.04; Third Quarter Non-GAAP

Adjusted Net Income1 of $30.2 Million and Non GAAP EPS of $0.29

Third Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $40.0 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal third quarter of 2023 revenue totaled $162.3 million representing a 25% decline year-over-year as compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $4.0 million , or $0.04 per share, as compared to GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 of $7.0 million , or $0.07 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $30.2 million , or $0.29 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 of $50.9 million , or $0.49 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $40.0 million , as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of $57.0 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

GAAP cash provided by operating activities was $33.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP free cash flow3 was $29.9 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023.

"While nothing has changed regarding our long-term view of the digital media industry or our strategic positioning within the industry, macro headwinds are impacting our near-term results," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We expect current macro headwinds to continue into the first half of the calendar year, but our high-level strategic vision remains intact, as advertising spending tends to be among the first items to be negatively impacted at the onset of a cyclical downturn, but is typically also among the first items to rebound. We remain laser-focused on the execution of our core growth objectives, and effectively controlling that which we can control. We are making important progress on our SingleTap licensing business, new ad tech platform enhancements, and other initiatives that opportunistically leverage our on-device presence and first-party data. The history of Digital Turbine shows that we have successfully navigated challenges far more difficult than today's macro environment, emerging stronger and better-positioned for long-term growth. We remain optimistic that we have the right culture, team, strategy and focus to win."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $162.3 million. Total On-Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $96.3 million. Before intercompany eliminations, total revenue from our App Growth Platform was $67.4 million.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4.0 million, or $0.04 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $30.2 million, or $0.29 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $50.9 million, or $0.49 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $40.0 million, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $57.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 8, 2023, the Company currently expects the following for the full-year fiscal 2023:

Revenue of between $660 million and $670 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $165 million and $170 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $1.15 to $1.20 , based on approximately 104 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 25%

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should dial 888-317-6003 in the United States, or 412-317-6061 from international locations, and enter access code 7637186. A webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.digitalturbine.com/events.

For those who are not able to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 15, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 4128001.

The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of contingent liability, transaction-related expenses and severance costs. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income/(expense), change in fair value of contingent liability, foreign exchange transaction gains/(losses), income tax provision, transaction-related expenses and severance costs. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding transaction-related expenses and severance costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs and depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally

decreased market demand for our products and services

market acceptance and brand awareness of our products

risks associated with indebtedness

the ability to comply with financial covenants in outstanding indebtedness

the ability to protect our intellectual property rights

risks associated with adoption of our platform among existing customers (including the impact of possible delays with major carrier and OEM partners in the roll out for mobile phones deploying our platform)

actual mobile device sales and sell-through where our platform is deployed is out of our control

risks associated with our ability to manage the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic and difficult macroeconomic environment

the impact of COVID-19 and the macroeconomic environment on our partners, digital advertising spend and consumer purchase behavior

the impact of COVID-19 and the macroeconomic environment on our results of operations

risks associated with new privacy laws, such as the European Union's GDPR and similar laws which may require changes to our development and user interface for certain functionality of our mobile platform

risks associated with the activities of advertisers

risks associated with the timing of our platform software pushes to the embedded bases of carrier and OEM partners

risks associated with end user take rates of carrier and OEM software pushes which include our platform

new customer adoption and time to revenue with new carrier and OEM partners is subject to delays and factors out of our control

risks associated with fluctuations in the number of our platform slots across US carrier partners

required customization and technical integration which may slow down time to revenue notwithstanding the existence of a distribution agreement

risks associated with delays in major mobile phone launches, or the failure of such launches to achieve the scale

customer adoption that either we or the market may expect

the difficulty of extrapolating monthly demand to quarterly demand

the challenges, given the Company's comparatively small size, to expand the combined Company's global reach, accelerate growth and create a scalable, low-capex business model that drives EBITDA (as well as adjusted EBITDA)

ability as a smaller company to manage international operations

varying and often unpredictable levels of orders; the challenges inherent in technology development necessary to maintain the Company's competitive advantage such as adherence to release schedules and the costs and time required for finalization and gaining market acceptance of new products

changes in economic conditions and market demand

rapid and complex changes occurring in the mobile marketplace

pricing and other activities by competitors

technology management risk as the Company needs to adapt to a rapidly developing mobile device marketplace, complex specifications of different carriers and the management of a complex technology platform given the Company's relatively limited resources

system security risks and cyberattacks

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of AdColony, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition

risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of Fyber, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition

challenges and risks associated with our rapid growth by acquisitions and resulting significant demands on our management and infrastructure

challenges and risks associated with our global operations and related business, political, regulatory, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our global operations

other risks including those described from time to time in Digital Turbine's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Net revenue

$ 162,310

$ 216,818 Costs of revenue and operating expenses







License fees and revenue share

73,370

109,053 Other direct costs of revenue

9,324

9,090 Product development

14,218

13,755 Sales and marketing

16,469

15,857 General and administrative

39,132

39,924 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

152,513

187,679 Income from operations

9,797

29,139 Interest and other income / (expense), net







Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(18,200) Interest expense, net

(6,913)

(2,195) Foreign exchange transaction gain

17

2,122 Other income / (expense), net

8

(86) Total interest and other income / (expense), net

(6,888)

(18,359) Income before income taxes

2,909

10,780 Income tax provision / (benefit)

(1,153)

3,718 Net income

4,062

7,062 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

43

48 Net income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

4,019

7,014 Other comprehensive income / (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment

10,144

(8,389) Comprehensive income / (loss)

14,206

(1,327) Less: comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

59

(11) Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

$ 14,147

$ (1,316) Net income per common share







Basic

$ 0.04

$ 0.07 Diluted

$ 0.04

$ 0.07 Weighted-average common shares outstanding







Basic

99,108

96,548 Diluted

103,348

103,287

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 79,307

$ 126,768 Restricted cash

554

394 Accounts receivable, net

231,001

263,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,912

20,570 Total current assets

342,774

410,871 Property and equipment, net

38,759

31,086 Right-of-use assets

10,973

15,439 Intangible assets, net

395,181

440,589 Goodwill

560,340

559,792 Other non-current assets

4,648

732 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,352,675

$ 1,458,509









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 154,320

$ 167,858 Accrued license fees and revenue share

75,380

95,170 Accrued compensation

16,206

28,775 Acquisition purchase price liabilities

—

50,000 Current portion of debt

—

12,500 Other current liabilities

43,460

30,960 Total current liabilities

289,366

385,263 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

422,310

520,785 Deferred tax liabilities, net

18,786

19,976 Other non-current liabilities

14,586

16,270 Total liabilities

745,048

942,294 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares

authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)

100

100 Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 99,901,328 issued and

99,143,203 outstanding at December 31, 2022; 97,921,826 issued and

97,163,701 outstanding at March 31, 2022

10

10 Additional paid-in capital

810,994

745,661 Treasury stock (758,125 shares at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022)

(71)

(71) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(44,201)

(39,341) Accumulated deficit

(161,183)

(191,788) Total stockholders' equity

605,649

514,571 Non-controlling interest

1,978

1,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,352,675

$ 1,458,509

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 4,062

$ 7,062 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

20,137

15,965 Non-cash interest expense

211

202 Stock-based compensation expense

7,620

5,739 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

18,200 Right-of-use asset

(211)

1,319 Deferred income taxes

(266)

4,621 Foreign exchange transaction gain

(31)

(1,603) (Increase) / decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

22,900

(42,680) Allowance for doubtful accounts

760

443 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(6,789)

(843) Other non-current assets

(60)

(21) Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

(16,484)

(13,209) Accrued license fees and revenue share

(3,458)

27,995 Accrued compensation

1,978

12,188 Other current liabilities

2,378

(1,529) Other non-current liabilities

458

1,859 Net cash provided by operating activities

33,205

35,708









Cash flows from investing activities







Equity investments

(4,000)

— Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,708)

(136) Capital expenditures

(5,668)

(5,281) Net cash used in investing activities

(12,376)

(5,417)









Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

18,000

102,779 Payment of debt issuance costs

(94)

(1,056) Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration

—

(98,175) Options and warrants exercised

156

659 Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards

(273)

(7,587) Repayment of debt obligations

(43,000)

(6,367) Net cash used in financing activities

(25,211)

(9,747)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,030

(1,321)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,352)

19,223









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

83,213

96,217









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 79,861

$ 115,440

REVENUE BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change On Device Solutions

$ 96,316

$ 133,594

(28) % App Growth Platform

67,407

89,113

(24) % Elimination

(1,413)

(5,889)

(76) % Consolidated

$ 162,310

$ 216,818

(25) %

GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Net revenue

$ 162,310

$ 216,818 Income from operations

9,797

29,139 Add-back items:







Product development

14,218

13,755 Sales and marketing

16,469

15,857 General and administrative

39,132

39,924 Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

1,618

753 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 81,234

$ 99,428 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage

50 %

46 %



















GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 4,062

$ 7,062 Add-back items:







Stock-based compensation expense

7,620

5,739 Amortization of intangibles

16,120

13,773 Adjustment to estimated earn-out liability

—

18,200 Transaction-related expenses

1,297

6,167 Severance costs

1,110

— Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$ 30,209

$ 50,941 Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$ 0.29

$ 0.49 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

103,348

103,287

GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 4,062

$ 7,062 Add-back items:







Stock-based compensation expense

7,620

5,739 Depreciation and amortization

20,137

15,965 Interest expense, net

6,913

2,195 Other income / (expense), net

(8)

86 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

18,200 Foreign exchange transaction gain

(17)

(2,122) Income tax provision / (benefit)

(1,153)

3,718 Transaction-related expenses

1,297

6,167 Severance costs

1,110

— Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,961

$ 57,010

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended December 31,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 33,205

$ 35,708 Capital expenditures

(5,668)

(5,281) Transaction-related expenses

1,297

6,167 Severance costs

1,110

— Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by operations

$ 29,944

$ 36,594

New logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.