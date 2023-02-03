TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT ADM

Company Tries Union Busting as a Bargaining Strategy

DECATUR, Ill., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 916 members at Archer Daniels Midlands (ADM), one of the top ten largest food companies in the world, have gone on strike at the company's Decatur location. The workers oversee the co-generation plant that provides energy for the facility.

"ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members receive at other union facilities, which is a slap in the face," said J.P. Fyans, Local 916 President. "We all know the real reason the company is doing this – when these workers get a contract, non-union ADM staff will hear about it and want to join the Teamsters. ADM needs to stop the union-busting and start showing some respect to the people who are responsible for its prosperity."

"This company is one of the oldest and largest food conglomerates in the world," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "It made more than $100 billion in the revenue last year, a 20 percent increase from the year prior. This isn't about money to ADM, it's about power. Well guess what – the Teamsters have power too, and we plan on using it to get a good contract for these workers."

"The company doesn't seem to be interested in fair bargaining," said Bruce Lowe, an operations technician who has worked at the Decatur facility for 22 years. "The price of everything is up, yet ADM is refusing a 12 percent wage increase over the course of three years. It's time for us to get what we deserve. We tried to tell management that during negotiations, but they didn't want to hear it. Unfortunately, going on strike is the only way we can get our point across to them."

Founded in 1943, Teamsters Local 916 is made up of over 4,000 hardworking men and women throughout the state of Illinois from Chicago to Carbondale, East Saint Louis to Champaign. For more information go to teamsters916.org.

