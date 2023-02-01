Perfecto by Perforce Releases 2023 State of Test Automation Report

Insights from hundreds of leading digital enterprises surveyed include teams challenged by the lack of test automation resources and the embracing of low-code/no-code solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the release of Perfecto's 2023 State of Test Automation Report.

Now in its fourth year of publication, this report outlines trends in testing, automation rates, and testing concerns and priorities for 2023 by surveying hundreds of DevOps professionals across industries.

Teams Face Ever-Growing Need to Showcase Test Automation ROI

Of the many insights gleaned in the report, one of the most prominent is the struggle with lack of available resources to implement the proper testing best practices into their test strategies.

"In today's economic climate, showcasing the benefits of test automation is more critical than ever," says Stephen Feloney, Vice President of Product Management. "By highlighting metrics such as the reduction in manual testing costs, developer productivity gains, and fewer escaped defects, testing teams can show how automation increases test velocity and improves overall application quality."

Test Coverage Increasingly Becoming a Priority

Even more so than the 2022 report, this year's findings show that making strategic decisions about test coverage based on users, their location, device trends, and a team's comfort with risk are at the forefront of test planning.

"It is imperative for organizations to keep up with the latest market changes, such as the latest iOS and Android versions," says Feloney. "Customers adopt the latest devices very quickly. The right testing lab can reassure teams that they have same-day support for all the latest OS and device releases."

Key Findings From the 2023 State of Test Automation Report

More teams are lacking the necessary automation resources to implement testing best practices. Managers, practitioners, and agile teams must prioritize measuring the positive impact of test automation on the entire organization.

Improving test coverage is growing as a software testing priority. Ensuring the testing strategy encompasses as much area as possible is a rising focus for teams.

Teams continuing to focus on non-functional testing. In 2023, organizations are seeking to expand non-functional testing, focusing on API, performance, and app security.

Teams embracing low-code/no-code solutions in 2023. Teams are investing in solutions that can be used by the entire team regardless of skillset.

Additional Resources

Perfecto Senior Sales Engineer Mina Sprengeler will lead a webinar to discuss the results of this survey and provide actionable insights for organizations looking to improve their test automation.

Date: Thursday, February 2nd

Time: 11 a.m. EST

