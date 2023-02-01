Inter Miami CF Selects CHEQ as the Official Point of Sale & Social Gifting Partner for DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF Becomes First MLS Club to Team Up with the Miami-Based Brand

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Miami CF has selected CHEQ , the leader in social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, as their exclusive platform for point of sale, premium hospitality, and social gifting transactions at DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami CF becomes the first Major League Soccer team to partner with the Miami-based brand.

Photo Credit: Inter Miami CF (PRNewswire)

Inter Miami CF becomes the first MLS team to partner with CHEQ.

CHEQ will provide a full end-to-end payment platform for fans at DRV PNK Stadium beginning with the 2023 season, which will be highlighted by their innovative express kiosks to increase ordering efficiencies and decrease line wait times. CHEQ will also introduce their unique social gifting marketplace functionality, allowing Inter Miami CF fans to send food, beverages, merchandise, and unique experiences to their friends in real time, from anywhere in the world.

"Providing a best-in-class experience for our fans on gameday is incredibly important for our organization," said Xavier Asensi, Chief Business Officer at Inter Miami CF. "Our partnership with CHEQ exemplifies that, and we're excited to provide a new level of innovation and engagement for our fanbase during the upcoming season."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer, Jake Stone added, "Inter Miami CF is one of the most exciting destinations in South Florida, and we're thrilled to bring our advanced payment platform to DRV PNK Stadium." In addition to enhancing the gameday experience through express ordering, CHEQ will provide fans the ability to share the love with others before, during, and after each match with their social gifting functionality. "We're excited to provide fans with unique opportunities to engage with each other in real time and showcase their fandom for Inter Miami CF," continued Stone. "Miami is one of the most vibrant cities in the country and we can't wait to expand our marketplace with this electric destination."

Under the agreement, CHEQ will become the Official Point of Sale & Social Gifting Partner of Inter Miami CF and DRV PNK Stadium.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team entering its fourth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 19,100-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

Inter Miami CF Media Contact

Molly Dreska

Molly.Dreska@InterMiamiCF.com

CHEQ Media Contact

Carma Connected

cheq@carmaconnected.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.