Hyundai Motor Celebrates Double Victories in WTCR 2022 with Exhibition and Employee Events

Two-week exhibition features Elantra N TCR, the WTCR-winning car of the 2022 season, and Elantra N mass-production model with WTCR trophies and display celebrating Hyundai Motorsport's 10 years of achievements and history

WTCR 2022 season champion driver Mikel Azcona and previous WTCR champions to join fan meeting, share behind-the-scenes stories, answer fan questions

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is hosting a special exhibition and employee events at its headquarters through Feb. 10, 2023, to celebrate double victories in the Driver's and Team championships of the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) 2022.

(From left) Norbert Michelisz (2019 Champion), Till Wartenberg (Vice President of N Brand Management and Motorsport sub-division), Mikel Azcona (2022 champion), Jaehoon Chang (President and CEO), Gabriele Rizzo (BRC Team Manager), Gabriele Tarquini (2018 Champion), Andrea Cisotti (Hyundai Motorsport GmbH Customer Racing Manager) (PRNewswire)

The two-week exhibition celebrates Mikel Azcona's victory in the 2022 WTRC Driver's Championship with the Elantra N TCR and the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team's victory in the Team Championship, thanks to the remarkable performances of Azcona and Norbert Michelisz.

During the exhibition, Elantra N TCR, the WTCR-winning car of the 2022 season, and Elantra N, the mass-production model (sold as Avante N in some markets), are on display in the exhibition hall with WTCR champion trophies. Around the cars, there is a commemorative display celebrating Hyundai Motorsport's 10 years of achievements and history along with N Collection products.

To promote its high-performance N brand, Hyundai Motor is also hosting a fan meeting with WTCR 2022 season champion driver Azcona and previous WTCR champions, including Michelisz (2019 Champion), Gabriele Tarquini (2018 Champion), Andrea Cisotti (Hyundai Motorsport GmbH Customer Racing Manager) and Gabriele Rizzo (BRC Team Manager), to share behind-the-scenes stories and answer fan questions. During the meeting, Hyundai Motor is presenting Hyundai Motorsport's achievements in 2022 and plans for 2023.

"We have planned a series of events to share the Hyundai Motorsport's achievements with all employees," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management and Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. "We want these events to spark passion and share winning sprit and pride of Hyundai Motorsport's activities and the N brand. Hyundai Motor Company will continue to compete global motorsport with high-performance DNA of N brand."

Racing games for employees that utilize the N Simulator are also running in the exhibition hall during the event period. Top performers receive N Collection products and the top five performers can compete for the top honor on the last day of the exhibition.

