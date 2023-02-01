Goosehead Insurance Chooses Vonage to Power Contact Centers Across the U.S.

Integration with Salesforce, speech analytics key to driving enhanced client experience for 2,000+ insurance agents

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal insurance agency, to provide contact center capabilities to its more than 2,000 insurance agents across the U.S. With Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce , Goosehead is arming its agents with the ability to create meaningful engagement with clients and prospects, from anywhere and across any communication channel - voice, video, SMS, social messaging and chat.

Key to Goosehead's decision to implement Vonage Contact Center is its integration with Salesforce.

Key to Goosehead's decision to implement Vonage Contact Center (VCC) is its integration with Salesforce, which Goosehead utilizes to manage its client and partner base. With this partnership, Goosehead agents will now be able to easily integrate their client data in Salesforce with VCC to deliver a more personalized client experience. As Goosehead continues to scale, Vonage also provides a solution that is agile enough to grow and evolve with the company's rapidly changing needs.

"Like Vonage, Goosehead is hyper-focused on the needs of its clients. With Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce, Goosehead agents have what they need to engage with their clients on their preferred channel and create a customized and personalized experience at different touchpoints," said Reggie Scales, SVP of Global Sales Applications at Vonage. "A dynamic organization like Goosehead is the perfect fit for the flexibility and scalability that the Vonage Contact Center solution provides. Vonage is very excited to be a part of Goosehead's ongoing success moving forward."

In addition to its integration with Salesforce, Vonage Contact Center features include Conversation Analyzer , a speech analytics solution that correlates CRM data with conversation and contact center data, offering Goosehead agents key client data and insights, along with quality management, best practices, compliance, coaching, and more - helping them to boost the client experience and deliver personalized connections across their clients' communication channel of choice. VCC's Workforce Management capabilities also help analyze contact center and Salesforce data to create forecasts and create trackage schedules specific to Goosehead's service level goals.

"With Vonage Contact Center's deep-rooted integration with Salesforce - which is mission critical for us - and innovative features like Conversation Analyzer and Workforce Management, we enhance the way we connect with our clients," said Michael Moxley, Chief Service Officer at Goosehead Insurance. "At Goosehead, we are committed to putting the power of information in the hands of our clients. With Vonage, we are putting that same power into the hands of our agents and team members - giving them the information and tools they need to create the kind of deep engagements and connections that create loyal, happy clients."

Vonage's opportunity to serve Goosehead Insurance was facilitated through Vonage partner and strategic technology service advisor, Liquid Networx . "Goosehead was looking for a partner that could deliver key technology integrations and elevate the exceptional experience that Goosehead clients, agents and team members expect," said Robert Short, VP of Strategic Services at Liquid Networx. "After a thorough analysis, the Vonage team and its Vonage Contact Center Solution was the winner."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Goosehead:

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com .

