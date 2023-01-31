Singletrack welcomes new CFO Euan Menzies

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the capital markets client engagement and analytics expert, today announced that accomplished finance professional Euan Menzies has joined as CFO, heading up the finance and admin divisions of Singletrack.

Euan Menzies, CFO at Singletrack (PRNewsfoto/Singletrack Systems Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Euan joins with 20+ years' experience of driving fast growing technology companies internationally, most recently at poq, a Software-as-a-Service native mobile app platform for digital commerce.

Stuart Berwick, co-founder and CEO of Singletrack says: "Euan is an expert finance and business leader, with experience spanning numerous technology businesses, operating in the UK, US and Asia. As such, he has exactly the right profile to be joining us at this stage of our journey as we scale the business globally in partnership with investment firm Accel-KKR, who invested in Singletrack last year."

Euan Menzies comments: "I'm delighted to be joining the team at Singletrack. I've been impressed by the knowledge, commitment and vision I've seen here. It is a company with a strong track record, great potential and a recognised presence in the capital markets space and, as CFO, I am looking forward to contributing to the company's ambitious growth plans."

About Singletrack:

Singletrack provides client engagement, research management, deal targeting and analytics for capital markets. With over 60 clients in 29 countries, we are the go-to choice for ambitious capital market firms. On the sell side, our purpose-built platform boosts performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access and compliance. On the buy side, Singletrack enhances provider relations with a platform that enables asset managers to track, measure and evaluate services from brokers and other sell side firms with ease.

Using Singletrack's fast-to-implement platform, firms say that the AI-driven advanced analytics and guided user behaviour help them create deeper capital markets relationships and generate significant additional value by maximising revenue, profitability and workflow efficiency. Visit Singletrack to learn more.

For more information please contact:

Liz Fidler

+44 (0)7970018647

liz.fidler@singletrack.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992920/Euan_Menzies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803884/Singletrack_Logo.jpg

Singletrack Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Singletrack Systems Ltd