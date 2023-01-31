Curbio Launches New Brand Campaign to Further Support Real Estate Agents as They Navigate the Home Sale Process

Curbio Launches New Brand Campaign to Further Support Real Estate Agents as They Navigate the Home Sale Process

The 'No Risk, All Reward' campaign will educate real estate agents on ways to eliminate risk when prepping a home for market

POTOMAC, Md, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, has kicked off a new integrated marketing campaign aimed at helping agents eliminate the risks associated with prepping a home for market.

The No Risk, All Reward campaign helps to instill certainty in real estate agents and their clients, highlighting Curbio's pre-sale home improvement service that gets agents the best possible outcome for every listing.

Risks for home sellers can range from housing market unpredictability to incorrect pricing strategies to delayed timelines on projects – all affecting the outcome of a home sale. Curbio enables agents to sell their clients' homes faster and for top-dollar through pre-sale updates, which are necessary for sellers to get a desirable outcome.

Curbio helps agents surpass seller expectations when it comes to home sale price and time on the market, ultimately generating more business leads. Agents who leverage Curbio can:

Win 47% more listings

Score an additional profit of $80k for their sellers, on average

Sell homes 50% faster than homes sold as-is

Save 140 hours of project management time

"In today's increasingly competitive housing market, sellers face more risk when listing their home," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Our goal is to arm agents with a pre-listing home improvement solution that will produce a desirable outcome for sellers and win agents more listings. We understand that, as an agent, maintaining a positive reputation and selling experience for clients is crucial when it comes to building business."

The marketing campaign will also feature a virtual conference for real estate agents, set to take place on February 15, 2023. The conference will focus on the changing real estate landscape and provide tips for agents looking to scale their business and fuel growth in 2023. Curbio will bring real estate coaches, broker owners, real estate agents and social media experts to dive into effective strategies for agents that will help decrease risk and increase rewards. Realtors can register for the virtual conference online through February 14.

As part of this campaign, homeowners will get a $500 cash card for all projects started between Jan. 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, with promo code ALLREWARD. Realtors and homeowners who want to get an estimate can visit Curbio here.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

