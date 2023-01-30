Quaker® Teams Up with NFL Legend Eli Manning for Comical TikTok Campaign Encouraging Fans to Share How They "Pregrain" Before The Big Game for a Chance to Win Tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas by sharing on TikTok how they "Pregrain" with Quaker Oatmeal to help fuel up before kickoff

Enter the Quaker Pregrain Contest on TikTok before Feb. 12, 2023 using #QuakerPregrain #Entry. See official rules for more details. (PRNewswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL, Quaker, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, is gearing up for Super Bowl LVII with NFL legend Eli Manning by inviting fans to share how they "pregrain" before The Big Game for a chance to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl is a big day for grain consumption by the glass, but there's another grain of all time in the game – Quaker Oats. As a "Super Trusted Superfood," a bowl of Quaker Oats in the morning is the first victory worth celebrating on game day.

Last year, Quaker coined the term "pregrain" with the launch of a limited edition 6-pack of Quaker Oats. This year, Quaker is keeping the spirit of fueling up before kickoff alive by launching a campaign with Eli Manning that encourages football fans and breakfast enthusiasts to share how they "pregrain" for Super Bowl Sunday with Quaker Oats for a chance to attend The Big Game next year in Las Vegas.

"At Quaker, we know that a nutritious and delicious breakfast can help fuel game day activities and excitement," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker North America at PepsiCo. "Teaming up with Eli to reveal his unique 'pregrain' rituals in this new campaign will help inspire fans to join in the fun and encourage them to share how they 'pregrain' with Quaker Oats before The Big Game."

The campaign is the latest in a longstanding relationship with the NFL, and a continuation of Manning's partnership with Quaker. Last year, Manning starred in Quaker's commercial "Oat Up!" and helped announce the Quaker Hunger Clock, a commitment to raise funds for five million meals through Feeding America to help tackle food insecurity by Super Bowl LVII.

To enter the Quaker "Pregrain" Contest, fans can head to TikTok to follow @Quaker, between January 30 and February 12, 2023 and upload their own "pregrain" video sharing how they pregrain with Quaker Oats along with a caption using hashtags #QuakerPregrain #Entry. After Super Bowl LVII, one entry will win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Entries will be judged. See official rules for complete details on how to enter. Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. CT on February 12, 2023. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18 or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

