Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis Joins SoCalGas to Unveil First-of-its-Kind [H2] Innovation Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) Chief Executive Officer Scott Drury was joined today by Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis to unveil and officially power on the [H2] Innovation Experience ([H2]IE), North America's first-of its kind, clean, renewable hydrogen microgrid and home. The [H2] Innovation Experience offers a look at how clean, renewable hydrogen microgrids can reliably power entire neighborhoods, day and night throughout the year. This type of clean hydrogen microgrid has the potential to deliver reliable and renewable energy around-the-clock to more than 100 homes, rain or shine, for as much as seven days.

"Innovative projects like the [H2]IE demonstrate how California is leading the clean energy transition," said Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis. "This first-of-its-kind project shows how clean renewable hydrogen and microgrids can help power homes, enhance grid reliability, and preserve and grow good-paying union jobs in our state."

"The [H2] Innovation Experience showcases how California can achieve two of its top policy priorities – energy reliability and decarbonization – at the same time," said SoCalGas Chief Executive Officer, Scott Drury. "This innovative project demonstrates how the gas and electric grids – working together – can help California reach net-zero emissions more quickly, affordably, and reliably."

Located at the SoCalGas Energy Resource Center in the city of Downey, the [H2] Innovation Experience is centered around a state-of-the-art microgrid that is producing clean, renewable hydrogen made from solar electricity on-site. The 2,000 square-foot home was built to adhere to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum standards and is powered by reliable and clean, renewable hydrogen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The microgrid draws power from solar panels on sunny days and converts excess energy into renewable hydrogen, which can be stored and then converted back into electricity via an on-site hydrogen fuel cell. Clean, renewable hydrogen will also be blended with natural gas and used in the home's tankless water heater, clothes dryer, stove, fireplace, and BBQ grill.

In 2021, the [H2] Innovation Experience received a Fast Company's World-Changing Ideas in North America Award. More recently, the Los Angeles chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council recognized the project for its sustainable innovation.

What others are saying about the [H2] Innovation Experience

"The [H2]IE makes use of world-class energy infrastructure that UWUA members have built over the past century and brings the promise of fresh opportunities for tens of thousands of UWUA members who operate and maintain our infrastructure every day," said James T. Slevin, president of Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO.

"California needs labor to meet its ambitious plans to address climate change... and we are here," said Aaron Stockwell, international representative with the United Association. "This project gives us a glimpse of what we can accomplish when ambition and innovation are partnered with our skilled workforce."

"As we work toward achieving California's clean energy goals, hydrogen will play an essential role in meeting future energy demand. The Hydrogen Innovation Experience is an important step in realizing hydrogen's full potential," said Ramon Ponce de Leon, Jr., president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13. "With green hydrogen, ILWU members at our vital ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach retain their good union jobs operating equipment that is clean, flexible, and cost-effective."

"Small, minority-owned businesses are the backbone of Los Angeles' economy," said Gene Hale, chairman of the Greater Los Angeles Chamber African American of Commerce. "The Los Angeles African American business community is already working to forge more sustainable communities, and we are excited to be a part of innovative projects like the [H2]IE that help bring us closer to that goal."

"For a business like ours that builds critical infrastructure and helps diverse communities across California thrive, hydrogen represents our next infrastructure boom," said George Pla, founder and CEO of Cordoba Corporation. "The [H2]IE is symbolic of what this can look like in everyday lives. California is blessed with vibrant diverse businesses needed to support this next generation of energy infrastructure."

"The [H2]IE has significant positive implications for the future of California's businesses," said Jennifer Barrera, president and CEO of CalChamber. "Our businesses need access to clean and reliable energy. California's business community is enthusiastic about this project and the promise of cleaner technologies that best meet our needs."

Sustainability Leadership

SoCalGas is a leader in sustainability, having been the first large natural gas utility in the United States to announce its aim to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. A key component of its sustainability efforts is Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region.

In December, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved SoCalGas' request to track costs for advancing the first phase of the project, which could be the nation's largest green hydrogen pipeline system and support significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from electric generation, industrial processes, heavy-duty trucks, and other hard-to-electrify sectors of the Southern California economy. Angeles Link, the [H2] Innovation Experience and more than a dozen hydrogen demonstration projects SoCalGas is currently pioneering, are all part of its ongoing efforts to help accelerate California's energy transition.

SoCalGas's sustainability strategy also extends to the more than 500 diverse communities the company serves across California. In 2021, for example, SoCalGas spent nearly $1 billion with more than 570 diverse business enterprises, procuring over 42% of total goods and services from women, minority, service-disabled veteran, LGBT, and small disadvantaged businesses. The company also increased spending with African American vendors by almost 50%. Over the last five years, SoCalGas has spent $3.9 billion with diverse business enterprises.

SoCalGas' efforts were recognized in October, when the company was awarded the top "Business Transformation Award" at Reuters Events' 2022 Responsible Business Awards for having established truly transformative sustainability priorities with the potential to create impact at scale in the energy sector and beyond.

"The [H2] Innovation Experience is just another progression in SoCalGas' evolution as we innovate toward net-zero emissions and leverage our 150-year history, scale, vast infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce to support California's clean air and climate goals," Drury added.

For more information about the [H2] Hydrogen Experience, visit socalgas.com/h2ie.

For B-roll and photos of the [H2] Innovation experience, click here.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

