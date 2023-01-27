CARFAX Car Care Program Tops 30 Million Consumers

Car Owners Use Car Care to Help Better Maintain Their Vehicles

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX Car Care is marking a major milestone: 30 million consumers are using the service to track the 43 million vehicles they drive. CARFAX Car Care is a free tool that lets car owners track their service needs and provides timely service reminders and safety recall alerts. First launched in late 2011, CARFAX Car Care has helped consumers service and maintain more than 65 million vehicles.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax) (PRNewswire)

CARFAX Car Care is adding more than half a million new vehicle owners every month.

"I have been using CARFAX Car Care for almost a decade to log all my service records," said Dean Dameron, owner of a 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty from Burleson, Texas. "In fact, my truck now has about 136,000 miles and the CARFAX Report shows 44 service records dating back to when the truck was brand new. I use the CARFAX Car Care app on my phone to track and log all of my service, and I am also able to add pictures of the receipts. It's an excellent tool that helps me stay up to date on current maintenance and I know it will also only improve the value of my truck if I ever decide to sell."

"What I really like about it is how it keeps me up to date with everything that needs to happen with the car," said Anthony Cuellar, owner of a 2015 Buick Encore from Chicago. "Routine checkups, maintenance, oil changes, and tire rotations, these are the things that I don't normally think about on the day-to-day, so I'm a fan of the notifications."

CARFAX Car Care is adding more than half a million new vehicle owners every month. These car owners not only end up with a better maintained vehicle, but CARFAX data shows that a well-maintained car is worth an extra $2,000 on average in resale value over one that hasn't gotten its TLC.

"I really appreciate being able to keep track of my receipts and the services done," said Jeffrey Compton, from Cornville, Ariz. "I had always kept all my paperwork in a folder, but one of the things that's cool is that if I do sell the car, all that information that's been stored can be accessed by whoever purchases the vehicle in the future and everything stays along with the vehicle."

CARFAX Car Care and CARFAX for Life work together to help auto dealers increase their service revenue, boost their reputation, and drive customer loyalty. CARFAX for Life is a program used by one in three franchise dealers around the country to leverage the consumer-trusted CARFAX brand to drive service traffic. CARFAX for Life extends the reach of the CARFAX Advantage program by giving all of the dealership customers access to their free CARFAX Report through Car Care for as long as they own their vehicle.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CARFAX