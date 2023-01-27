ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert to Discuss Security of Domestic Battery Metals Supply Chains at BloombergNEF Summit

ABTC Slated to Participate in Several Upcoming Industry Leading Events

RENO, Nev., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company, (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, is confirmed to participate in industry and investor conferences in upcoming months. The company's CEO Ryan Melsert has been invited to share industry insights on expert panels at industry conferences as noted below.

BloombergNEF Summit

January 30–31, 2023

San Francisco, CA

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert will participate in the expert panel "Navigating Increasingly Competitive Critical Mineral Supply Chains," moderated by Kwasi Ampofo, the Head of Metals and Mining at BloombergNEF. This panel, held on January 31, will discuss the competitive sourcing of raw materials by automakers and battery producers, how companies are stepping in to grow global supply, and non-conventional extraction technologies. The BNEF Summit provides the ideas, insights and connections to formulate successful strategies, capitalize on technological change and shape a cleaner, more competitive future. This Summit will be held in-person in San Francisco and attended by automakers and energy industry leaders.

Greenbiz 23

February 14–16, 2023

Scottsdale, AZ

CEO Ryan Melsert is slated to participate in an expert panel at Greenbiz23, a premiere conference that brings together 1,800 sustainable business leaders focused on circular value chains, finance, ESG, and supply chain resilience. Alongside industry experts from Closed Loop Partners, Albermarle and the Ford Motor Company, Melsert will discuss the major battery metals supply chain challenges: the security of the supply, the cost of the supply, and the environmental impact of the supply. The expert industry panel discussion will showcase what can be done to increase the domestic US production of battery metals while ensuring that these materials are returned to the manufacturing supply chain in a closed-loop fashion.

NAATBatt Annual Meeting and Conference

February 20–23, 2023

Litchfield Park, Phoenix, AZ

NAATBatt 2023, the annual meeting and conference of NAATBatt International, is the top industry networking and market intelligence gathering each year in the North American advanced battery industry, open to both NAATBatt members and non-members. ABTC's business development team will provide a company update during the Member Update Presentations portion of the event, as well as attend expert panel discussions, receive market intelligence by top industry analysts, and engage in business and policy related networking. The event will be held at the Wigwam resort in Litchfield Park (Phoenix), Arizona on February 20-23, 2023, and attendees include industry-leading executives, scientists and investors. NAATBatt is a trade association of the advanced battery industry in North America.

BMO Capital Markets' Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

February 26, 2023 - March 1, 2023

Hollywood, FL

CEO Ryan Melsert will attend BMO Capital Markets' live investor event for the metals, mining, and critical materials industry. This leading annual conference, attended by global metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors, features live discussions around leading issues affecting the industry. The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals and mining in the world, significant expertise supporting metal sales, and is a top M&A advisor and leading lender to global metals & mining companies. BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service financial services provider offering corporate and investment banking, treasury management, and research and advisory services to clients around the world.

Additional events may be added. For an updated list of company events, visit: https://investors.americanbatterytechnology.com/events-and-presentations/.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

