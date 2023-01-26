The National Kidney Foundation Honors Dr. Rajnish Mehrotra with Top Researcher Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's top nephrologists and advanced kidney disease researchers, Rajnish Mehrotra, MD, MS, will receive the National Kidney Foundation's (NKF) Dr. J. Michael Lazarus Distinguished Award at the 2023 Spring Clinical Meetings in Austin, TX, April 11-15. The award is presented in honor of Dr. Lazarus for his groundbreaking insights in renal replacement therapy.

Lazarus was a pioneer advancing the care of patients dealing with long-term dialysis so I'm honored to get this award

"Dr. Mehrotra is a Clinical and Research expert in dialysis modalities and has been a strong advocate for home modalities, in particular peritoneal dialysis. He has also been a proponent of the implementation of evidence-based therapies in nephrology," said NKF President Sylvia E. Rosas, MD, MSCE. "He is a true advocate for people living with kidney disease. He is a well-deserving recipient of this recognition."

NKF presents this award each year to honor Dr. Lazarus for his major contributions to the clinical science and care of dialysis patients, and to recognize individuals whose research has yielded novel insights related to renal replacement therapy.

Dr. Mehrotra is the Belding H. Scribner Endowed Chair in Medicine and the Head of the Division of Nephrology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. He is the Chair of the Board of Trustees for Northwest Kidney Centers.

"I am humbled by this unexpected honor and recognition," Dr. Mehrotra said. "It is particularly meaningful to me as Dr. Lazarus was a pioneer in advancing the care of patients undergoing long-term dialysis, something I have cared deeply about in my work as a nephrologist. As importantly, my own work has been inspired and supported by many of the prior recipients of the lectureship."

Dr. Mehrotra completed medical school at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi India, where he also underwent residency training. He received further residency training at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and nephrology fellowship training at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He obtained a Master of Science in Clinical Research at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Mehrotra is a Physician-Scientist, and his research and clinical work are focused broadly on improving the lived experience of people with advanced kidney disease. His research work, funded by both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), has advanced our understanding of the barriers to greater use of home dialysis, biologic determinants of peritoneal dialysis, and clinical trials to test interventions for managing symptoms experienced by patients undergoing long-term dialysis. He has co-authored over 300 original research papers and book chapters.

"NKF is a force for good in advancing the principles of person-centered care, by supporting the education and professional growth of all members of the kidney care team," Dr. Mehrotra said. "It is a strong advocate for patients living with kidney disease, and it supports high standards for care delivery in the United States. I am grateful to have the opportunity to support the mission of NKF."

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 31 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. The event will be held in Austin, TX, April 11-15.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are more than four times as likely as White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics or Latinos are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

