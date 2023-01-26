MASSACHUSETTS FATHER TO WALK ACROSS AMERICA TO BENEFIT CHILDREN WITH AUTISM

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you ask any parent, they'd say that they would go to great lengths for their children. For Mike McKenna, that length is more than 2,600 miles. On February 1, McKenna will embark on a four-month walk across the U.S. to increase awareness of autism and raise funds for The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) where his son Michael has been a residential student for 17 years.

"I want to put a face to autism. I want people to know who my son is and humanize this condition for others. I want these kids to matter," said McKenna. "The Mike Walk Across America is an opportunity to give back to NECC for the love, education and support provided to my son and family, and to thousands like us."

The Mike Walk Across America will start at Santa Monica Pier in California and follow a southern route through nine states: California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, and ending in Florida. Major stops include Phoenix, Albuquerque, Amarillo, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Montgomery, and Jacksonville.

"Schools like NECC can save families' lives," he said. "They certainly did for my family."

McKenna aims to raise $150,000 for NECC, to support not only equipment and activities for the students, but also research opportunities and professional development for teachers. Preparing special education teachers and behavior analysts for careers beyond the Center in Massachusetts is part of NECC's mission.

NECC was founded with the mission to help as many children with autism as possible, and there is no better way than to give the teachers the tools they need to bring that mission to the world. College graduates from any discipline can begin a meaningful career helping children with special needs at NECC. While earning a competitive salary working at the school, staff are encouraged to enroll in one of several free graduate programs with classes and research right on NECC's campus.

NECC has become a global powerhouse, operating a school-based center in the United Arab Emirates, as well as clinics in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Many NECC staff alumni have gone on to establish their own centers serving children with autism throughout the U.S. and around the world, including Brazil, Ghana, and Iceland.

"The importance and impact of NECC on the autism community isn't just local to Southborough," said McKenna. "It's the education, the research, the technology, and the training of teachers who work in cities, states, and countries all over the world. They bring the gold standard of autism education and treatment everywhere."

NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Committed to creating a world where autism is not a barrier to happiness, growth, and independence, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System. Learn more at www.necc.org.

