Alaska Air Group delivers strong fourth quarter 2022 and full-year results

Delivered industry-leading full-year adjusted pretax margin of 7.6%;
Record annual revenue of $9.6 billion, up 10% versus 2019;
Employees hard work recognized with performance-based bonuses totaling 10.5% of annual pay
SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and provided an outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.
"2022 was a year of significant recovery and accomplishment for Alaska Airlines," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "Despite many challenges during the year, we ran one of the best operations, signed five new labor deals, and executed the majority of our single fleet transition. The results we posted today signal how well our teams are navigating this recovery. I want to thank our employees for their commitment to our success, and for the work they do every day to take great care of our guests. I am confident that we are well positioned to grow, compete and out-perform in 2023."
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $22 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and $58 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 of $18 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, and $478 million, or $3.77 per diluted share.
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $118 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, and $556 million, or $4.35 per diluted share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and net loss for the full year 2021, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $31 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, and $256 million, or $2.03 per share.
- Recorded $257 million of incentive pay in 2022 earned by employees for meeting or exceeding profitability, safety and emissions targets. The payout is the richest in the 20-year history of the plan, representing nearly six weeks of pay for most employees.
- Recorded $2.5 billion in operating revenue for the fourth quarter, resulting in $9.6 billion in operating revenue for the full year 2022, the highest annual total in company history.
- Received nearly $1.5 billion in annual cash remuneration under the renewed co-brand credit card arrangement with Bank of America, the highest level in the program's history.
- Announced plans to resume share repurchases in early 2023 to offset annual dilution. Repurchases are expected to range from $75 million to $100 million in 2023.
- Ended the quarter with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49%, within our target range of 40% to 50%.
- Repaid $52 million in debt in the fourth quarter, bringing total debt payments to $385 million for the full year 2022.
- Held $2.4 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2022.
- Retired ten Airbus A320 aircraft and nine Q400 aircraft during the fourth quarter. All remaining A320 aircraft have since been retired and all remaining Q400 aircraft will be retired by the end of January 2023.
- Amended a previously existing aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing to convert 52 737 MAX aircraft options to firm purchases for delivery between 2024 and 2027. Alaska also added an incremental 105 delivery positions to purchase 737 MAX aircraft between 2026 and 2030.
- Received four 737-9 aircraft during the quarter, bringing the total 737-9 fleet to 37.
- Received three E175 aircraft during the quarter, bringing Horizon's total E175 fleet to 33.
- Partnered with Lyft to offer Mileage Plan members one mile for every $1 spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada.
- Added a new Mileage Plan partner, Mokulele Airlines, to offer guests more convenient connections within the Hawaiian Islands, starting in early 2023.
- Launched the first U.S. electronic bag tag program, enabling guests to tag their luggage through the airline's mobile app before they reach the airport.
- Opened the renovated C Concourse Lounge in Seattle, the first of several investments that will improve the lounge experience with more seating and food and beverage choices for guests in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
- Donated a retired Q400 to the Portland Community College Foundation, providing students of the Aviation Maintenance Technology and Aviation Science programs the opportunity to gain hands-on experience working on a commercial aircraft.
- Completed the transition to paper cups for inflight beverages, which will replace more than 55 million plastic cups each year with a more sustainable alternative.
- Donated 55 million miles to 20 different charities through Alaska's Care Miles program in 2022.
- Created a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Disability Office dedicated to ensuring Alaska becomes a leader in disability inclusion.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income per share
$ 22
$ 0.17
$ 18
$ 0.14
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
12
0.09
21
0.16
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
120
0.93
(6)
(0.05)
Special items - labor and related(b)
(6)
(0.04)
2
0.02
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(30)
(0.23)
(4)
(0.03)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share
$ 118
$ 0.92
$ 31
$ 0.24
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income per share
$ 58
$ 0.45
$ 478
$ 3.77
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
—
(914)
(7.21)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
76
0.60
(47)
(0.37)
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
496
3.88
(1)
(0.01)
Special items - labor and related(b)
84
0.66
(10)
(0.08)
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(158)
(1.24)
238
1.87
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share
$ 556
$ 4.35
$ (256)
$ (2.03)
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets.
(b)
Special items - labor and related in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement.
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended December
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,264
$ 1,715
32 %
$ 8,808
$ 5,499
60 %
Mileage Plan other revenue
157
129
22 %
590
461
28 %
Cargo and other revenue
58
55
5 %
248
216
15 %
Total Operating Revenue
2,479
1,899
31 %
9,646
6,176
56 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
709
637
11 %
2,640
2,218
19 %
Variable incentive pay
117
42
179 %
257
151
70 %
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
—
— %
—
(914)
NM
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and
losses
668
426
57 %
2,668
1,279
109 %
Aircraft maintenance
93
92
1 %
424
364
16 %
Aircraft rent
69
66
5 %
291
254
15 %
Landing fees and other rentals
146
141
4 %
581
555
5 %
Contracted services
86
68
26 %
329
235
40 %
Selling expenses
77
50
54 %
295
173
71 %
Depreciation and amortization
105
100
5 %
415
394
5 %
Food and beverage service
54
42
29 %
197
139
42 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
37
41
(10) %
182
147
24 %
Other
181
159
14 %
717
507
41 %
Special items - fleet transition and other
120
(6)
NM
496
(1)
NM
Special items - labor and related
(6)
2
NM
84
(10)
NM
Total Operating Expenses
2,456
1,860
32 %
9,576
5,491
74 %
Operating Income
23
39
(41) %
70
685
(90) %
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
18
6
200 %
53
25
112 %
Interest expense
(24)
(27)
(11) %
(108)
(128)
(16) %
Interest capitalized
6
2
200 %
14
11
27 %
Other - net
12
9
33 %
50
36
39 %
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
12
(10)
NM
9
(56)
116 %
Income Before Income Tax
35
29
79
629
Income tax expense
13
11
21
151
Net Income
$ 22
$ 18
$ 58
$ 478
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.17
$ 0.14
$ 0.46
$ 3.82
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.17
$ 0.14
$ 0.45
$ 3.77
Shares used for computation:
Basic
127.303
125.708
126.657
125.063
Diluted
128.470
127.284
127.899
126.775
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
As of December 31 (in millions)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 338
$ 470
Marketable securities
2,079
2,646
Total cash and marketable securities
2,417
3,116
Receivables - net
296
546
Inventories and supplies - net
104
62
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
223
196
Total Current Assets
3,040
3,920
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
9,053
8,127
Other property and equipment
1,661
1,489
Deposits for future flight equipment
670
384
11,384
10,000
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
4,127
3,862
Total Property and Equipment - Net
7,257
6,138
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,566
1,453
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,038
2,044
Other noncurrent assets
380
396
Total Other Assets
3,984
3,893
Total Assets
$ 14,281
$ 13,951
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
As of December 31 (in millions except share amounts)
2022
2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 221
$ 200
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
619
457
Air traffic liability
1,180
1,163
Other accrued liabilities
846
625
Deferred revenue
1,123
912
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
247
268
Current portion of long-term debt
276
366
Total Current Liabilities
4,512
3,991
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
1,883
2,173
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,469
1,279
Deferred income taxes
574
578
Deferred revenue
1,374
1,446
Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits
348
305
Other liabilities
305
378
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
4,070
3,986
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none
issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued:
2022 - 136,883,042 shares; 2021 - 135,255,808 shares, Outstanding: 2022 -
127,533,098 shares; 2021 - 125,905,864 shares
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
577
494
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2022 - 9,349,944 shares; 2021 - 9,349,944
shares
(674)
(674)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(388)
(262)
Retained earnings
4,300
4,242
3,816
3,801
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 14,281
$ 13,951
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
Year Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022(b)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 58
$ 36
$ 22
Non-cash reconciling items
953
719
234
Changes in working capital
407
654
(247)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,418
1,409
9
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(1,671)
(947)
(724)
Other investing activities
453
59
394
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,218)
(888)
(330)
Net cash used in financing activities
(325)
(296)
(29)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(125)
225
(350)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
494
494
719
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end
$ 369
$ 719
$ 369
(a)
As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2022.
(b)
Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2022, from the year ended December 31, 2022.
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
Revenue passengers (000)
10,331
9,196
12.3 %
41,468
32,407
28.0 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
12,855
11,279
14.0 %
51,330
38,598
33.0 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
15,030
14,207
5.8 %
60,773
52,445
15.9 %
Load factor
85.5 %
79.4 %
6.1 pts
84.5 %
73.6 %
10.9 pts
Yield
17.61¢
15.20¢
15.9 %
17.16¢
14.25¢
20.4 %
RASM
16.49¢
13.36¢
23.4 %
15.87¢
11.78¢
34.8 %
CASMex(b)
11.14¢
10.12¢
10.1 %
10.41¢
9.80¢
6.3 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.55
$2.26
57.1 %
$3.42
$2.02
69.3 %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
185
179
3.4 %
758
656
15.5 %
ASMs per gallon
81.2
79.4
2.3 %
80.2
79.9
0.3 %
Departures (000)
95
94
1.1 %
404
377
7.2 %
Average full-time equivalent employees
23,195
21,043
10.2 %
22,564
19,375
16.5 %
Mainline Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
8,237
6,900
19.4 %
31,795
23,268
36.6 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
11,994
10,078
19.0 %
46,812
33,755
38.7 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
14,004
12,737
9.9 %
55,224
45,741
20.7 %
Load factor
85.6 %
79.1 %
6.5 pts
84.8 %
73.8 %
11.0 pts
Yield
16.39¢
13.97¢
17.3 %
15.92¢
13.07¢
21.8 %
RASM
15.49¢
12.39¢
25.0 %
14.91¢
10.99¢
35.7 %
CASMex(b)
10.05¢
9.14¢
10.0 %
9.45¢
8.96¢
5.5 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.52
$2.25
56.4 %
$3.40
$2.01
69.2 %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
163
150
8.7 %
646
530
21.9 %
ASMs per gallon
85.9
84.8
1.3 %
85.5
86.2
(0.8) %
Departures (000)
62
56
10.7 %
244
207
17.9 %
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,792
15,855
12.2 %
17,224
14,366
19.9 %
Aircraft utilization
9.9
10.0
(1.0) %
9.9
9.7
2.1 %
Average aircraft stage length
1,341
1,356
(1.1) %
1,347
1,324
1.7 %
Operating fleet(d)
225
217
8 a/c
225
217
8 a/c
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
Revenue passengers (000)
2,094
2,296
(8.8) %
9,673
9,139
5.8 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
861
1,201
(28.3) %
4,518
4,842
(6.7) %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,027
1,469
(30.1) %
5,549
6,704
(17.2) %
Load factor
83.9 %
81.7 %
2.2 pts
81.4 %
72.2 %
9.2 pts
Yield
34.66¢
25.57¢
35.5 %
29.97¢
22.49¢
33.3 %
RASM
30.08¢
21.82¢
37.9 %
25.34¢
17.12¢
48.0 %
Departures (000)
33
38
(13.2) %
160
170
(5.9) %
Operating fleet(d)
86
94
(8) a/c
86
94
(8) a/c
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
(d)
Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
Given the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2022 to 2019.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2022 Compared with 2019 (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2019
Change
2022
2019
Change
Passenger revenue
$ 2,264
$ 2,057
10 %
$ 8,808
$ 8,095
9 %
Mileage Plan other revenue
157
119
32 %
590
465
27 %
Cargo and other revenue
58
52
12 %
248
221
12 %
Total Operating Revenue
$ 2,479
$ 2,228
11 %
$ 9,646
$ 8,781
10 %
Operating expense, excluding fuel and
$ 1,674
$ 1,500
12 %
$ 6,328
$ 5,796
9 %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and
668
476
40 %
2,668
1,884
42 %
Special items
114
—
NM
580
38
NM
Total Operating Expenses
$ 2,456
$ 1,976
24 %
$ 9,576
$ 7,718
24 %
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
$ 12
$ (9)
NM
$ 9
$ (47)
119 %
Income Before Income Tax
$ 35
$ 243
(86) %
$ 79
$ 1,016
(92) %
Consolidated Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
10,331
11,715
(12) %
41,468
46,733
(11) %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
12,855
13,928
(8) %
51,330
56,040
(8) %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
15,030
16,648
(10) %
60,773
66,654
(9) %
Load Factor
85.5 %
83.7 %
1.8 pts
84.5 %
84.1 %
0.4 pts
Yield
17.61¢
14.77¢
19 %
17.16¢
14.45¢
19 %
RASM
16.49¢
13.38¢
23 %
15.87¢
13.17¢
21 %
CASMex
11.14¢
9.01¢
24 %
10.41¢
8.70¢
20 %
FTEs
23,195
22,506
3 %
22,564
22,126
2 %
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 1,966
$ 298
$ —
$ —
$ 2,264
$ —
$ 2,264
CPA revenue
—
—
71
(71)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
146
11
—
—
157
—
157
Cargo and other revenue
58
—
—
—
58
—
58
Total Operating Revenue
2,170
309
71
(71)
2,479
—
2,479
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,408
243
92
(69)
1,674
114
1,788
Fuel expense
572
84
—
—
656
12
668
Total Operating Expenses
1,980
327
92
(69)
2,330
126
2,456
Non-operating Income (Expense)
18
—
(7)
1
12
—
12
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 208
$ (18)
$ (28)
$ (1)
$ 161
$ (126)
$ 35
Pretax Margin
6.5 %
1.4 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 1,408
$ 307
$ —
$ —
$ 1,715
$ —
$ 1,715
CPA revenue
—
—
84
(84)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
115
14
—
—
129
—
129
Cargo and other revenue
55
—
—
—
55
—
55
Total Operating Revenue
1,578
321
84
(84)
1,899
—
1,899
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,164
258
101
(85)
1,438
(4)
1,434
Fuel expense
339
66
—
—
405
21
426
Total Operating Expenses
1,503
324
101
(85)
1,843
17
1,860
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(7)
—
(5)
2
(10)
—
(10)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 68
$ (3)
$ (22)
$ 3
$ 46
$ (17)
$ 29
Pretax Margin
2.4 %
1.5 %
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 7,454
$ 1,354
$ —
$ —
$ 8,808
$ —
$ 8,808
CPA revenue
—
—
359
(359)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
538
52
—
—
590
—
590
Cargo and other revenue
244
—
—
4
248
—
248
Total Operating Revenue
8,236
1,406
359
(355)
9,646
—
9,646
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
5,216
1,085
383
(356)
6,328
580
6,908
Fuel expense
2,195
397
—
—
2,592
76
2,668
Total Operating Expenses
7,411
1,482
383
(356)
8,920
656
9,576
Non-operating Income (Expense)
30
—
(22)
1
9
—
9
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 855
$ (76)
$ (46)
$ 2
$ 735
$ (656)
$ 79
Pretax Margin
7.6 %
0.8 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 4,411
$ 1,088
$ —
$ —
$ 5,499
$ —
$ 5,499
CPA revenue
—
—
406
(406)
—
—
—
Mileage Plan other revenue
402
59
—
—
461
—
461
Cargo and other revenue
212
—
—
4
216
—
216
Total Operating Revenue
5,025
1,147
406
(402)
6,176
—
6,176
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
4,101
1,096
373
(433)
5,137
(925)
4,212
Fuel expense
1,065
261
—
—
1,326
(47)
1,279
Total Operating Expenses
5,166
1,357
373
(433)
6,463
(972)
5,491
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(38)
—
(21)
3
(56)
—
(56)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ (179)
$ (210)
$ 12
$ 34
$ (343)
$ 972
$ 629
Pretax Margin
(5.6) %
10.2 %
(a)
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
(b)
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information.
(c)
Includes Payroll Support Program grant wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in cents)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Consolidated:
CASM
16.34 ¢
13.09 ¢
15.76 ¢
10.47 ¢
Less the following components:
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
—
—
(1.75)
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
4.44
3.00
4.39
2.44
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
0.80
(0.04)
0.82
—
Special items - labor and related(b)
(0.04)
0.01
0.14
(0.02)
CASM excluding fuel and special items
11.14 ¢
10.12 ¢
10.41 ¢
9.80 ¢
Mainline:
CASM
14.95 ¢
11.77 ¢
14.42 ¢
9.52 ¢
Less the following components:
Payroll support program grant wage offset
—
—
—
(1.75)
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
4.17
2.66
4.11
2.33
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
0.77
(0.05)
0.71
—
Special items - labor and related(b)
(0.04)
0.02
0.15
(0.02)
CASM excluding fuel and special items
10.05 ¢
9.14 ¢
9.45 ¢
8.96 ¢
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets.
(b)
Special items - labor and related in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement.
Fuel Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 657
$ 3.55
$ 434
$ 2.42
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
(1)
—
(29)
(0.16)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
$ 656
$ 3.55
$ 405
$ 2.26
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
12
0.06
21
0.12
GAAP fuel expense
$ 668
$ 3.61
$ 426
$ 2.38
Fuel gallons
185
179
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 2,761
$ 3.64
$ 1,383
$ 2.11
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
(169)
(0.22)
(57)
(0.09)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
$ 2,592
$ 3.42
$ 1,326
$ 2.02
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
76
0.10
(47)
(0.07)
GAAP fuel expense
$ 2,668
$ 3.52
$ 1,279
$ 1.95
Fuel gallons
758
656
Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases
(in millions)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$ 1,883
$ 2,173
Long-term and current capitalized operating leases
1,716
1,547
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
$ 3,599
$ 3,720
Shareholders' equity
3,816
3,801
Total Invested Capital
$ 7,415
$ 7,521
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases
49 %
49 %
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items
(in millions)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 276
$ 366
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
247
268
Long-term debt
1,883
2,173
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,469
1,279
Total adjusted debt
3,875
4,086
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
(2,417)
(3,116)
Adjusted net debt
$ 1,458
$ 970
(in millions)
Year Ended December
Year Ended December
GAAP Operating Income
$ 70
$ 685
Adjusted for:
Special items and Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
580
(925)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
76
(47)
Depreciation and amortization
415
394
Aircraft rent
291
254
EBITDAR
$ 1,432
$ 361
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
1.0x
2.7x
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By excluding fuel expense and certain other items, such as the Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and other special items, from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.
- Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain other items, such as the Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and other special items, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.
- Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)
Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit
Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers
Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenue and costs
Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile
