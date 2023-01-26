Adventist HealthCare Opens New Vascular Laboratory in Prince George's County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare recently opened a new Vascular Laboratory located at Adventist Medical Group Primary Care, on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, MD. The vascular lab will provide valuable services to the area, including identifying and treating symptoms before serious conditions like heart attack, stroke and aneurysm.

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center (PRNewswire)

For those with circulation concerns, the new lab's Ankle-Brachial Index and Vascular Duplex Sonograms will be able to identify and treat complications that result from conditions such as high blood pressure, blood clots, leg pain or weakness during physical activity, pain or numbness in the calf muscle, severe abdominal pain after eating, and swollen or discolored veins in the legs.

"I am so proud to be able to offer our community this necessary service close to home," said Zanzetta Smith, Director of Service Line & Program Development at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "Healthy blood vessels keep blood moving throughout the body to all the organs, which is why vascular surgeons play such an important role in finding out what's wrong and fixing the problem."

In collaboration with other doctors, including wound care specialists, Adventist HealthCare offers nonsurgical care for people who have (or are at risk for) vascular disease.

This includes those who:

Have open sores on the lower legs or feet

Have swollen, painful leg veins

Have had a limb amputation

Do not yet require surgery, but need a vascular disease specialist to monitor their condition in case it worsens

The opening of the new vascular lab is an important step in bringing more accessible care to the Fort Washington area and adds to the growing healthcare services provided on or near the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center campus.

For screening and diagnostic vascular testing, call 240-724-6018 to schedule an appointment today.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is a 50-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital serves patients in the Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, and Temple Hills areas, as well as parts of southeast Washington, DC. The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, cardiology, and respiratory therapy.

