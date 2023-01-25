VTech® and TerraCycle Encourage Sustainability Through Expanded Recycling Program and Post-Holiday Promotion

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make recycling easier and convenient for parents, VTech® announced today that consumers can drop off well-loved or broken VTech or LeapFrog® electronic toys at local public drop-off locations that actively recycle with TerraCycle. For consumers who prefer to ship in their toys for recycling, a Ship + Win promotion is running through January 31st, giving them a chance to win prizes. Whether utilizing the public drop-off locations or shipping option, VTech and TerraCycle offer consumers an easy way to recycle their well-loved electronics responsibly.

"The new year is a great time to remind everyone that old and unusable toys can easily be recycled," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We hope this initiative will encourage our consumers and everyone that finds joy from the world of toys to join VTech in our sustainability efforts by participating in our toy recycling program."

Through the public drop-off location program, VTech and LeapFrog are leaning into education by allowing parents to show their children how to be sustainably responsible when donating isn't an option. By becoming a public drop-off, schools and organizations can provide their local communities with an opportunity to divert a prominent waste stream from landfills across the country while recycling material into new products.

The VTech® & LeapFrog® Toys Free Recycling Program offers consumers two free and simple ways to recycle VTech and LeapFrog electronic toys that are broken or can no longer be donated. Consumers can use the map on the TerraCycle program page at https://www.terracycle.com/vtech-leapfrog to locate a public drop-off point and bring their toys there to be collected for recycling. If there aren't any public drop-off locations nearby, consumers may sign up for the recycling program on the TerraCycle program page, download a prepaid shipping label and mail in the electronic toys. For every shipment of VTech and LeapFrog electronic toys sent to TerraCycle, consumers earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice. To encourage increased collections, everyone who ships through January 31st will earn 500 bonus points and a chance to win a $50 VTech and LeapFrog prize pack.

VTech's partnership with TerraCycle is part of its commitment to its Sustainability Plan 2025, which includes efforts to develop eco-friendly products and packaging and continuous engagement in various post-consumer recycling programs. To learn more about VTech's sustainability efforts and achievements, please visit www.vtech.com/en/sustainability/.

For additional details about the TerraCycle initiatives and how to recycle VTech and LeapFrog toys, please visit www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/vtech-leapfrog.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 46-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C., is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals, and has raised over $44 million for schools and nonprofits since its founding more than 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

