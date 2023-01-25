PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America and Europe, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Primo will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

To immediately join the conference call by phone, without operator assistance, please use the following URL to register and be connected into the conference call by automated call back https://bit.ly/3XGBDZk.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator.

North America: (888) 664-6392

International: (416) 764-8659

Conference ID: 80388633

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast presentation will be available at https://app.webinar.net/4BAMy46YJwO or through the Company's website at www.primowatercorp.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Primo sells dispensers online and in approximately 10,000 retail locations. Complementing the dispenser business, Primo offers pre-filled Water Exchange in approximately 17,500 retail locations and approximately 23,500 self-service Water Refill machines at retail locations. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com .

