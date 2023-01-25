InventHelp Inventor Develops a Toilet Seat to Help with Odors (RSJ-135)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted a better way to eliminate foul smells in the bathroom," said an inventor from West Covina, Calif., "so I invented the MAGICAL TOILET SEAT. It removes smells straight from the source and produces air freshening scents."

The invention enhances bathrooms/restrooms by reducing odors. This can reduce embarrassment for individuals using bathroom facilities in residential and commercial settings offering a more pleasant environment for all. It aids in the elimination of offensive odors, without usage bathroom ceiling vent fans. It would also save time and costs by reducing the need to purchase fragrance candles or room fresheners. With quiet operation, this seat is convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSJ-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

