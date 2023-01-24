Salesfloor Wins "Best Breakthrough Technology Solution"

Vendors in Partnership has named Salesfloor as winner of the "Best Breakthrough Technology Solution" for Maestro, their AI platform that has driven a 21% lift in top line sales for retailers

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor , the industry-leading customer engagement platform that combines immersive virtual shopping, clienteling, and conversational AI has won the VIP Award for "Best Breakthrough Technology Solution", for its platform Maestro, an AI-powered virtual advisor that provides an engaging online sales experience with the best recommendations for shoppers, driven by their input.

The VIP Awards is a way for retailers to celebrate the drivers of the retail ecosystem and formally support, influence and recognize their vendor partners. The Best Breakthrough Technology Solution category celebrates cutting edge technologies that have transitioned from unfamiliar entities into targeted solutions with clear goals and expectations, such as AI.

"It's an honor to be named a winner for this special category. This is a testament to our continued innovation in combining the human touch with the power of AI," said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor. "In today's retail environment, it's important to meet the customer where they're at, which entails an omnichannel platform with AI-assisted selling capabilities. We can't wait to see our customers' continued success as Maestro evolves in the coming years."

Salesfloor was also named a finalist for the "Best Unified Customer Experience" category for its customer engagement platform for retail associates and ecommerce. The solution has gained worldwide recognition and is used by some of the world's largest retailers globally.

Salesfloor's Maestro ultimately guides shoppers through an intelligent conversational chat to learn about their needs, and provide the right recommendation the first time––every time. Maestro is unique due to the proprietary AI technology that tags the product catalog to build the conversation and match the right product benefits with the customer's needs. Maestro is so hyper-personalized and customized, retailers typically "name" their AI program based on a human persona. We've found this personalization leads to additional ROI, such as:

21% Lift in top line sales

2.4X Increase in conversion rate

35% AOV lift

Salesfloor is currently the only platform on the market that unifies virtual shopping, clienteling, and AI-assisted selling — promising more conversations and recommendations, more sales and loyalty. To learn more about Salesfloor Maestro, please read " Your Complete Guide to Conversational AI for Retail ."

The VIP Awards are given annually to recognize achievements in revolutionary customer experiences within the retail industry.

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor is an award-winning mobile platform designed to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides Virtual shopping, Clienteling, and Conversational AI tools to engage with customers on any channel. With over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, home furnishings, and more, Salesfloor is the leader in Total Experience Retail Platforms for enterprise retailers. Brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdale's, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Chico's and more choose Salesfloor to drive results such as higher online conversion rates, increased basket sizes and decreased return rates. For more information, visit www.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

914-714-4088

ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Salesfloor