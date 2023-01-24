Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor, Dayton Akau, Vincent Nguyen, Chase Linder, and Elijah Hawkins. The team is currently ranked 10th in North America for Valorant on PC.

PTW saw early success in Esports with their PubG Mobile team, OR Esports, based in India. The team gained a massive following, achieving 38% growth within the last two years. They hit a peak of 64,000 concurrent viewers on their channel during the Legends Rise Tournament, and gained big-name sponsors like KFC, Zebronics, Rooter, and AMD.

"We started OR Esports in 2019 to empower and elevate the Indian gaming community," said Chief Product Officer Kasturi Rangan. "We are proud to say we've done that and now are excited to bring that spirit to PC gaming in North America. OR Esports is about community, fun, and our fans. That ethos remains the same with our new team."

CEO Deborah Kirkham agrees, "We are thrilled to add Jonard, Dayton, Vincent, Chase, and Elijah to our Esports family. Our mission is to be a catalyst for awesome games, happier players, engaged communities, and a world where every voice is heard. We continue to make strides toward that with this addition to our roster of winning teams and top-notch studios."

You may have caught OR Esports's Valorant team playing in the Challengers League: North America portion of the Valorant Champions Tour, Riot's official 2023 tournament circuit. They won the last-chance qualifier game, securing themselves a spot on the challenger series, starting in February. You also can follow along on the official OR Esports channels for up-to-the-moment news and events.

