PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MARIETTA, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share on January 23, 2023, payable on February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 6, 2023.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $10.8 million, or 40.1% of Peoples' reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings.  Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $28.31 on January 20, 2023, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.37%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries.  Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902.  Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $7.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022, and 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.  Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

