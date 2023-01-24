PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER AND RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2022

MARIETTA, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Net income totaled $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.95. In comparison, earnings per diluted common share were $0.92 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.98 for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, net income was $101.3 million in 2022 versus $47.6 million in 2021, representing earnings per diluted common share of $3.60 and $2.15, respectively.

The provision for (recovery of) credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.05 for the third quarter of 2022, while the recovery of credit losses had a positive impact on earnings per diluted common share of $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, the recovery of credit losses positively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.10, compared to a provision for credit losses that negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.01 for the full year of 2021.

Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income included acquisition-related expenses, contract negotiation expenses and refunds, COVID-19-related expenses, a contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., pension settlement charges, severance expenses, gains and losses on investment securities, and gains and losses on asset disposals and other transactions. Non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 by $0.03 and by $0.01 for the third quarter of 2022, and had no impact on diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.11 and $0.85 for the full years of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

"2022 was a record year for Peoples," said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We benefited from increasing margins, organic growth and our prior acquisitions. We remain bullish on our ability to further improve our performance in 2023. I am grateful to our colleagues and clients for making all of this possible."

Limestone Acquisition:

On October 25, 2022, Peoples announced the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which Peoples will acquire, in an all-stock merger, Limestone Bancorp Inc. ("Limestone"), a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and the parent company of Limestone Bank. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, Limestone will merge with and into Peoples, and Limestone Bank will subsequently merge with and into Peoples' wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank (collectively, the "Limestone Merger"), in a transaction valued at approximately $208.2 million at the time of the announcement. The Limestone merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of Peoples and of Limestone. As of December 31, 2022, Peoples had recognized $0.6 million in acquisition-related costs associated with this pending transaction.

Completion of Vantage Acquisition:

On March 7, 2022, Peoples Bank acquired Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage"), a nationwide provider of equipment financing headquartered in Excelsior, Minnesota. Under the terms of the agreement, Peoples Bank purchased 100% of the equity of Vantage for total cash consideration of $54.0 million. Peoples Bank also repaid $28.9 million in recourse debt on behalf of Vantage, for total consideration of $82.9 million. Vantage offers mid-ticket equipment leases, primarily for business essential information technology equipment across a wide array of industries. Upon completion of the transaction, Vantage became a subsidiary of Peoples Bank. Peoples recognized lease assets of approximately $154.9 million as of the acquisition date. Peoples preliminarily recorded $27.2 million in goodwill and $13.2 million in other intangible assets in connection with the Vantage acquisition.

Premier Financial:

On September 17, 2021, Peoples completed its merger with Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("Premier"), in which Peoples acquired, in an all-stock merger, Premier, a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia, and the parent company of Premier Bank, Inc. ("Premier Bank") and Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc. ("Citizens"). Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated March 26, 2021, Premier merged with and into Peoples (the "Premier Merger"), and Premier Bank and Citizens subsequently merged with and into Peoples Bank, in a transaction valued at $261.9 million as of September 17, 2021. At the close of business on September 17, 2021, the financial services offices of Premier Bank and Citizens became branches of Peoples Bank. Peoples acquired $1.1 billion in loans and $1.8 billion in deposits in the Premier Merger. In addition, Peoples recorded $66.9 million in goodwill and $4.2 million in other intangible assets in connection with the Premier Merger.

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $3.6 million , or 5%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $15.9 million , or 29%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Peoples recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, and a recovery of credit losses of $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, decreased $0.9 million , or 4%, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter, and increased $0.5 million , compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $1.1 million , or 2%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $5.4 million , or 11%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end total loan and lease balances at December 31, 2022 increased $96.0 million , or 8% annualized, compared to at September 30, 2022 . Average total loan and lease balances for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $65.2 million compared to the linked quarter.

Asset quality metrics remained stable during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Period-end total deposit balances at December 31, 2022 decreased $148.7 million , or 3%, compared to at September 30, 2022 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $70.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 4.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.17% for the linked quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin were primarily driven by 36 basis points of improvement in loan yields and 22 basis points of improvement in investment yields when compared to the linked quarter. The increases in loan and investment yields for the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the linked quarter were due to the recent increases in market interest rates.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $15.9 million, or 29%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin increased 107 basis points from 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by (i) the Vantage acquisition, (ii) core growth and (iii) increases in market interest rates.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which added 14 basis points, 16 basis points and 6 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income when compared to the linked quarter was driven by lower pay-offs and less accretion from the Premier Merger. The increase in accretion income for the current quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was a result of the acquisition of Vantage.

Net interest income increased $80.9 million, or 47%, for 2022 compared to 2021, and net interest margin increased 57 basis points to 3.97%. The increase in net interest income was driven by (i) the Premier Merger and the Vantage acquisition, (ii) core growth and (iii) increases in market interest rates.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $11.6 million for 2022 and $3.2 million for 2021, respectively, which added 18 basis points and 7 basis points to net interest margin for the full years of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in accretion income for the full year of 2022 compared to the same 2021 period was a result of the Premier Merger and the acquisitions of Vantage and NS Leasing, LLC ("NSL").

Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the linked quarter and a recovery of credit losses of $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022 were largely attributable to a deterioration of macro-economic conditions and an increase in charge-off activity, partially offset by a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans. The recovery of credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of improvement in loss drivers and economic outlook and a release of reserves related to the sale of $59.8 million in predominantly purchased credit deteriorated loans acquired from Premier.

For the full year of 2022, the recovery of credit losses was $3.5 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for 2021. The recovery of credit losses during 2022 compared to the provision for credit losses during 2021 was driven by improvements in economic forecasts, coupled with loan pay-offs during certain periods.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.1 million, or 0.18% annualized, of average total loans, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.15% annualized, of average total loans, for the linked quarter and $1.3 million, or 0.11% annualized, of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the full year of 2022 were $7.3 million, or 0.16%, of average total loans, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.13% of average total loans, for the full year of 2021. For additional information on credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.5 million, compared to net loss of $14,000 for the linked quarter, and net gain of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 net loss was primarily due to net losses on repossessed assets and net losses on sales of investment securities. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Peoples sold $59.8 million of predominantly purchased credit deteriorated loans ($52.9 million of which were criticized or classified), primarily in the hospitality industry, and recognized a gain related to the acceleration of the discount recorded on those loans when they were acquired. Net gain for the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by gains of $1.5 million recognized on the sale of $59.8 million in loans acquired from Premier and the disposal of other real estate owned of $0.3 million, offset by a loss on the sale of investment securities.

For the full year of 2022, net loss was $0.7 million compared to net loss of $0.4 million in 2021. The increase in net loss for the full year of 2022 when compared to the same period of 2021 was primarily due to higher net losses on repossessed assets and net losses on other real estate owned ("OREO"). The net loss during 2021 was driven by losses on sales of investment securities, partially offset by the aforementioned activity related to the sale of loans acquired from Premier and gains recognized on the sale of other real estate owned.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $0.9 million compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was primarily impacted by a decline of $0.3 million in lease income. Also impacting the fourth quarter decrease when compared to the linked quarter was a decrease in other non-interest income due to a $0.2 million decline in commercial loan swap fees.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $0.5 million, primarily due to growth of $0.8 million in lease income due to the Vantage acquisition and a $0.4 million increase in insurance commissions. Partially offsetting the fourth quarter of 2022 increase in total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, when compared to the same 2021 period was a decrease of $0.4 million in mortgage banking income. The decrease in mortgage banking income was due to the increased market interest rate environment in 2022 resulting in a lower volume of new loan originations.

For the full year of 2022, total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $10.3 million compared to 2021. The increase was driven by growth of $4.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts and $3.1 million in electronic banking income, primarily attributable to customers added in the Premier Merger. Also contributing to the growth was a $3.0 million increase in lease income due primarily to the Vantage acquisition. Partially offsetting the impact of these 2022 increases when compared to the same period in 2021 was a $2.0 million decline in mortgage banking income due to the factors described above.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 2%, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense in the fourth and third quarters of 2022 contained non-core expenses, including acquisition-related expenses of $0.7 million and $0.3 million, respectively, with the increase in the fourth quarter being attributable to the pending Limestone Merger. The increase in total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in (i) data processing and software expense, (ii) other non-interest expense, (iii) professional fees and (iv) other loan expenses. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expenses was a decrease in electronic banking expense. The increases in non-interest expenses were primarily driven by core and acquisitive growth.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, total non-interest expense increased $5.4 million, or 11%. The increase was primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and employee benefit costs, (ii) data processing and software expense and (iii) professional fees. The increases were due to the recent growth, including through mergers and acquisitions. Partially offsetting these increases within non-interest expense was a decrease in electronic banking expenses due to changes in customer activity.

For the full year of 2022, total non-interest expense was $207.1 million, an increase of $23.4 million, or 13%, compared to 2021. The variance was driven by increases of (i) $18.1 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, (ii) $4.6 million in net occupancy and equipment expense, (iii) $3.7 million in data processing and software expenses, and (iv) $3.0 million in intangible asset amortization. These increases were primarily due to growth over the last year, driven by mergers and acquisitions. Partially offsetting the impact of these increases on non-interest expense was a decrease in acquisition-related expenses due to the amount of expenses incurred in connection with the Premier Merger in 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 56.7%, compared to 57.2% for the linked quarter and 62.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio improved compared to the linked quarter mainly as the result of an increase in interest income due to the continued rising market interest rates and growth. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 55.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 56.6% for the linked quarter, and 61.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, the efficiency ratio was 59.6% compared to 73.6% for 2021. Adjusted for non-core items, the efficiency ratio for the full year of 2022 was 58.6%, compared to 63.5% for 2021. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $7.1 million with an effective tax rate of 21.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $7.4 million with an effective tax rate of 22.2% for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $5.4 million with an effective tax rate of 16.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in income tax expense when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher pre-tax income. Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was also impacted by an income tax benefit related to an adjustment from a prior period of $1.1 million.

Peoples recognized income tax expense of $27.3 million with an effective tax rate of 21.3% in the full year of 2022, compared to $9.4 million with an effective tax rate 16.5% in the full year of 2021. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax income and a higher effective tax rate primarily due to apportionment in additional states due to recent acquisitions. The full year of 2021 was also impacted by the adjustment mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Loans and Leases:

The period-end total loan and lease balances at December 31, 2022 increased $96.0 million, compared to at September 30, 2022. The increase in the period-end total loan and lease balances was primarily driven by increases of (i) $37.1 million in consumer indirect loans, (ii) $32.3 million in leases, (iii) $31.3 million in construction loans, and (iv) $15.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a reduction in residential real estate loans of $10.0 million. Excluding $1.3 million of forgiveness payments received on PPP loans, total loan and lease balances grew at an 8% annualized rate. As of December 31, 2022, the remaining balance of PPP loans was $2.4 million.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at December 31, 2022 increased $225.6 million, or 5%, compared to at December 31, 2021. The increase in the period-end total loan and lease balances was primarily driven by $154.9 million of leases acquired from Vantage and increases of (i) $98.9 million in indirect consumer loans, (ii) $36.7 million in construction loans and (iii) $23.1 million in premium finance loans, partially offset by reductions of $126.6 million in other commercial real estate loans and $48.4 million in residential real estate loans.

Quarterly average total loan balances increased $65.2 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in period-end and average total loan and lease balances when compared to the linked quarter were primarily the result of growth of (i) $35.9 million in indirect consumer loans, (ii) $19.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, (iii) $17.7 million in leases and (iv) $11.3 million in commercial real estate construction loans, partially offset by a reduction of $16.1 million in residential real estate loans.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, quarterly average loan balances in the current quarter increased $156.3 million, or 3%, driven by an increase of leases acquired from Vantage, as well as leases originated, partially offset by a reduction in commercial real estate loans.

Asset Quality:

Overall, asset quality remained relatively stable through the fourth quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 increased $0.1 million compared to at September 30, 2022 and decreased $2.8 million, or 6%, compared to at December 31, 2021. The slight increase in nonperforming assets compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual leases and commercial and industrial loans substantially offset by a decrease in past due total loan and lease balances. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to at December 31, 2021was primarily attributable to a reduction in nonaccrual other commercial real estate loans and residential real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in past due leases. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO was 0.96% at December 31, 2022, down from 0.98% at September 30, 2022 and 1.07% at December 31, 2021.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, increased $26.6 million, or 16%, compared to at September 30, 2022 and decreased $2.7 million, or 1%, compared to at December 31, 2021. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 4.07% at December 31, 2022, compared to 3.57% at September 30, 2022, and 4.33% at December 31, 2021. The increase in the amount of criticized loans compared to at September 30, 2022 was primarily driven by the downgrade of three commercial and industrial loan relationships. Compared to December 31, 2021, the decrease in the amount of criticized loans was largely due to a reduction in the criticized loans acquired from Premier.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, decreased $5.2 million, or 6%, compared to at September 30, 2022, and $16.9 million, or 16%, compared to at December 31, 2021. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.90% at December 31, 2022, compared to 2.06% at September 30, 2022, and 2.38% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in classified loans compared to at September 30, 2022 was driven by $7 million in upgrades and $3 million in pay-offs, partially offset by $7 million in downgrades, consisting of various smaller commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in classified loans when compared to at December 31, 2021 was largely attributable to pay-offs and upgrades of classified loans acquired from Premier.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.18% of average total loans during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.15% in the linked quarter, and 0.11% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were 0.16% of average total loans for 2022, compared to 0.13% for 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses increased $0.3 million, from $52.9 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $10.8 million from $64.0 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased to 1.13% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022, and 1.43% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans includes PPP loans that do not have an allowance for credit losses because of the guarantee by the SBA. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans would have been 1.13% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022, and 1.54% at December 31, 2021.

Deposits:

As of December 31, 2022, period-end total deposits were down $148.7 million, or 3%, compared to at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by reductions of $108.8 million in governmental deposit accounts and $46.6 million in non-interest bearing deposit accounts, partially offset by an increase of $39.5 million in brokered certificate of deposit accounts. The decrease in governmental deposit accounts is a typical seasonal trend that occurs during the fourth quarter of each year. The brokered certificate of deposit account balances increased as they became a more favorable funding source in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior quarters.

Compared to December 31, 2021, period-end deposit balances decreased $145.7 million, or 2%. The variance was driven by decreases of (i) $113.5 million in retail certificates of deposits, (ii) $52.0 million in total non-interest-bearing deposit accounts and (iii) $34.1 million in money market deposit accounts, partially offset by increases of $31.8 million in savings account deposits and $20.8 million in brokered certificate of deposit accounts.

Average deposit balances during the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $118.2 million, or 2%, compared to the linked quarter and $92.7 million, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, average deposit balances grew $1.2 billion, or 24%, driven by deposits acquired in the Premier Merger. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 48% of total deposits at each of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 increased $24.8 million, or 3%, compared to at September 30, 2022. This change was primarily driven by net income of $26.8 million during the quarter and a $7.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 decreased $59.7 million, or 7%, compared to at December 31, 2021, which was due to (i) an other comprehensive loss of $115.5 million, (ii) dividends paid of $42.4 million and (iii) share repurchases of $7.4 million, partially offset by net income of $101.3 million for the full year of 2022. The other comprehensive loss was the result of changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities, which were driven by changes in market interest rates.

At December 31, 2022, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.31%, compared to 12.08% at September 30, 2022 and 12.81% at December 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.04% at December 31, 2022, compared to 11.80% at September 30, 2022 and 12.52% at December 31, 2021. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.19% at December 31, 2022, compared to 12.98% at September 30, 2022 and 14.06% at December 31, 2021. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to at September 30, 2022, these ratios improved due to higher net income. Compared to at December 31, 2021, the capital ratios decreased due to the Vantage acquisition.

At December 31, 2022, book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, were $27.76 and $16.23, respectively, compared to $26.89 and $15.28, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and $29.86 and $19.58, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets increased 4 basis points when compared to September 30, 2022. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, increased 20 basis points when compared to at September 30, 2022, due primarily to the changes in equity noted above. Compared to at December 31, 2021, the total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio decreased from 11.96% to 10.90%, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio decreased from 8.18% to 6.67%, respectively.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $7.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022, and 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples Bank has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Banks 2023 and Peoples Bank has been recognized as a Best Bank to Work For by American Banker in 2021 and 2022.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage Financial, LLC.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than those in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is non-US GAAP since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation (refunds) expenses.

Efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is non-US GAAP since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is non-US GAAP since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., contract negotiation (refunds) expenses, the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share measures are non-US GAAP since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is non-US GAAP since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses included in earnings, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation Inc. and contract negotiation (refunds) expenses) divided by total average assets. This measure is non-US GAAP since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses included in earnings, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation (refunds) expenses.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is non-US GAAP since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

(1) the magnitude and continued duration of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and Peoples' businesses, results of operations and financial conditions; (2) ongoing increasing interest rate policies, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve Board") in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity; (3) the effects of inflationary pressures and the impact of rising interest rates on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay; (4) the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the completion and successful integration of planned acquisitions, including the recently-completed Premier Merger, the recently-completed acquisition of Vantage and the pending Limestone Merger, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities, in light of the ongoing increasing interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (5) competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals; (6) uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies in the State of Ohio, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or one or more acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements which adversely affect their respective businesses; (7) the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; (8) local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners) and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated; (9) Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, including the pending Limestone Merger, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders; (10) changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and adversely impact the amount of interest income generated; (11) Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (12) future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses; (13) changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations; (14) the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model; (15) the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") with other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; (16) adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including recent inflationary pressures, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities; (17) the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors; (18) Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries; (19) Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity; (20) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity; (21) Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss; (22) Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; (23) operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent; (24) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated; (25) the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business; (26) the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities, or systems, of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (27) the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts; (28) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks; (29) the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change; (30) the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property; (31) risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets; (32) Peoples' ability to integrate the NSL and Vantage acquisitions, the Premier Merger, and the pending Limestone Merger, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (33) the risk that expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the Premier Merger or the pending Limestone Merger, may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; (34) changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases; (35) the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business; (36) Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits; and (37) other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" in Part II of Peoples' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, and under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" in Part II of Peoples' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website.

As required by U.S. GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its December 31, 2022 consolidated financial statements as part of its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 PER COMMON SHARE(a):

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.96

$ 0.93

$ 0.99

$ 3.61

$ 2.17 Diluted 0.95

0.92

0.98

3.60

2.15 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.38

0.38

0.36

1.50

1.43 Book value per common share (b) 27.76

26.89

29.86

27.76

29.86 Tangible book value per common share (b)(c) 16.23

15.28

19.58

16.23

19.58 Closing price of common shares at end of period $ 28.25

$ 28.93

$ 31.81

$ 28.25

$ 31.81



















SELECTED RATIOS (a):

















Return on average stockholders' equity (d) 13.86 %

12.92 %

13.16 %

12.69 %

7.24 % Return on average tangible equity (d)(e) 25.56 %

23.36 %

21.32 %

22.60 %

12.16 % Return on average assets (d) 1.51 %

1.45 %

1.55 %

1.43 %

0.84 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (d)(f) 1.56 %

1.47 %

1.52 %

1.47 %

1.19 % Efficiency ratio (g) 56.74 %

57.20 %

62.69 %

59.59 %

73.60 % Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (h) 55.91 %

56.64 %

61.51 %

58.59 %

63.47 % Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (d)(i) 2.06 %

1.96 %

1.43 %

1.77 %

1.02 % Net interest margin (d)(j) 4.44 %

4.17 %

3.37 %

3.97 %

3.40 % Dividend payout ratio (k) 40.02 %

41.39 %

36.68 %

41.89 %

65.54 %

(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of NSL beginning April 1, 2021, of the Premier Merger beginning September 17, 2021, and of the acquisition of Vantage beginning March 7, 2022. (b) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (c) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (d) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (e) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (f) Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses included in earnings, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation (refunds) expenses. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (g) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (h) The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, severance expenses, COVID-19-related expenses, the contribution to Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. and contract negotiation (refunds) expenses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (i) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest expense. This measure represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (j) Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for all 2022 periods and a 22.3% blended corporate income tax rate for the 2021 periods. (k) This ratio, when applicable, is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Total interest income $ 76,202

$ 70,871

$ 57,563

$ 269,554

$ 184,789 Total interest expense 5,589

3,820

2,826

16,112

12,236 Net interest income 70,613

67,051

54,737

253,442

172,553 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,301

1,776

(6,602)

(3,510)

731 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)

credit losses 68,312

65,275

61,339

256,952

171,822



















Non-interest income:

















Electronic banking income 5,161

5,261

5,355

21,094

18,010 Trust and investment income 3,915

3,954

4,233

16,391

16,456 Deposit account service charges 3,766

3,833

3,565

14,583

10,143 Insurance income 3,732

3,618

3,329

15,727

15,252 Lease income 1,336

1,725

577

4,267

1,293 Bank owned life insurance income 702

694

438

2,624

1,767 Net (loss) gain on asset disposals and other transactions (302)

(35)

952

(616)

493 Mortgage banking income 281

328

713

1,397

3,439 Net (loss) gain on investment securities (168)

21

(158)

(61)

(862) Other non-interest income 611

967

811

3,430

2,894 Total non-interest income 19,034

20,366

19,815

78,836

68,885



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefit costs 28,758

28,618

26,336

112,690

94,612 Data processing and software expense 5,013

3,279

3,148

14,241

10,542 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,847

4,813

4,751

19,516

14,918 Professional fees 3,310

2,832

2,324

12,094

15,783 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,998

2,023

1,508

7,763

4,775 Electronic banking expense 1,097

2,648

2,879

9,231

8,885 Other loan expenses 947

511

558

2,735

2,001 FDIC insurance expense 781

709

380

3,702

1,976 Marketing expense 737

1,136

848

3,728

3,658 Communication expense 611

599

578

2,484

1,657 Franchise tax expense 546

1,075

870

3,487

3,357 Other non-interest expense 4,721

4,010

3,811

15,476

21,573 Total non-interest expense 53,366

52,253

47,991

207,147

183,737 Income before income taxes 33,980

33,388

33,163

128,641

56,970 Income tax expense 7,131

7,410

5,416

27,349

9,415 Net income $ 26,849

$ 25,978

$ 27,747

$ 101,292

$ 47,555



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA:

















Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.96

$ 0.93

$ 0.99

$ 3.61

$ 2.17 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.95

$ 0.92

$ 0.98

$ 3.60

$ 2.15 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.38

$ 0.38

$ 0.36

$ 1.50

$ 1.43



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 27,843,203

27,865,416

27,942,794

27,908,022

21,816,511 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 27,981,656

27,973,255

28,114,980

27,999,602

21,959,883 Common shares outstanding at the end of period 28,287,837

28,278,078

28,297,771

28,287,837

28,297,771

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 94,679

$ 74,354 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 59,343

341,373 Total cash and cash equivalents 154,022

415,727 Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of





$1,300,719 at December 31, 2022 and $1,283,146 at December 31, 2021) (a) 1,131,399

1,275,493 Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of





$479,896 at December 31, 2022 and $369,955 at December 31, 2021) (a) 560,212

374,129 Other investment securities, at cost 51,609

33,987 Total investment securities (a) 1,743,220

1,683,609 Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 4,707,150

4,481,600 Allowance for credit losses (53,162)

(63,967) Net loans 4,653,988

4,417,633 Loans held for sale 2,140

3,791 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 82,934

89,260 Bank owned life insurance 105,292

73,358 Goodwill 292,397

264,193 Other intangible assets 33,932

26,816 Other assets 139,379

89,134 Total assets $ 7,207,304

$ 7,063,521 Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,589,402

$ 1,641,422 Interest-bearing 4,127,539

4,221,130 Total deposits 5,716,941

5,862,552 Short-term borrowings 500,138

166,482 Long-term borrowings 101,093

99,475 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 103,804

89,987 Total liabilities $ 6,421,976

$ 6,218,496







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021 —

— Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 29,857,920 shares issued at December 31, 2022

and 29,814,401 shares issued at December 31, 2021, including shares in treasury 686,450

686,282 Retained earnings 265,936

207,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (127,136)

(11,619) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,643,461 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,577,359 shares at December 31, 2021 (39,922)

(36,714) Total stockholders' equity 785,328

845,025 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,207,304

$ 7,063,521

(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $241, respectively, as of December 31, 2022 and $0 and $286, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. (b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 246,941 $ 215,621 $ 202,588 $ 238,305 $ 210,232 Commercial real estate, other 1,423,518 1,423,479 1,460,023 1,457,232 1,550,081 Commercial and industrial 892,634 877,472 858,452 887,151 891,392 Premium finance 159,197 167,682 152,237 145,813 136,136 Leases 345,131 312,847 314,522 267,068 122,508 Residential real estate 723,360 733,361 743,005 756,429 771,718 Home equity lines of credit 177,858 174,525 169,335 162,288 163,593 Consumer, indirect 629,426 592,309 563,088 524,778 530,532 Consumer, direct 108,363 113,314 111,804 107,390 104,652 Deposit account overdrafts 722 597 851 699 756 Total loans $ 4,707,150 $ 4,611,207 $ 4,575,905 $ 4,547,153 $ 4,481,600 Total acquired loans (a)(b) $ 1,108,728 $ 1,186,069 $ 1,304,633 $ 1,400,336 $ 1,430,810 Total originated loans $ 3,598,422 $ 3,425,138 $ 3,271,272 $ 3,146,817 $ 3,050,790 Deposit Balances (a)









Non-interest-bearing deposits (c) $ 1,589,402 $ 1,635,953 $ 1,661,865 $ 1,666,668 $ 1,641,422 Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (c) 1,160,182 1,162,012 1,143,010 1,179,199 1,167,460 Retail certificates of deposit 530,236 544,741 584,259 612,936 643,759 Money market deposit accounts 617,029 624,708 645,242 656,266 651,169 Governmental deposit accounts 625,965 734,734 728,057 734,784 617,259 Savings accounts 1,068,547 1,077,383 1,080,053 1,065,678 1,036,738 Brokered deposits 125,580 86,089 86,739 87,395 104,745 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 4,127,539 $ 4,229,667 $ 4,267,360 $ 4,336,258 $ 4,221,130 Total deposits $ 5,716,941 $ 5,865,620 $ 5,929,225 $ 6,002,926 $ 5,862,552 Total demand deposits (c) $ 2,749,584 $ 2,797,965 $ 2,804,875 $ 2,845,867 $ 2,808,882 Asset Quality (a)









Nonperforming assets (NPAs):









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 4,842 $ 8,424 $ 8,236 $ 5,959 $ 3,723 Nonaccrual loans 31,473 27,831 29,488 32,003 34,765 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (g) 36,315 36,255 37,724 37,962 38,488 Other real estate owned (OREO) 8,895 8,840 9,210 9,407 9,496 Total NPAs $ 45,210 $ 45,095 $ 46,934 $ 47,369 $ 47,984 Criticized loans (d) $ 191,355 $ 164,775 $ 181,395 $ 190,315 $ 194,016 Classified loans (e) 89,604 94,848 115,483 109,530 106,547 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (g) 146.39 % 145.82 % 138.76 % 144.27 % 166.20 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (g) 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.86 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (g) 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.68 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (g) 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.07 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (d) 4.07 % 3.57 % 3.96 % 4.19 % 4.33 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (e) 1.90 % 2.06 % 2.52 % 2.41 % 2.38 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.43 % Capital Information (a)(f)(h)(j)









Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (i) 12.04 % 11.80 % 11.62 % 11.51 % 12.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.31 % 12.08 % 11.91 % 11.80 % 12.81 % Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 13.19 % 12.98 % 12.81 % 12.78 % 14.06 % Leverage ratio 8.92 % 8.64 % 8.38 % 8.29 % 8.67 % Common equity tier 1 capital $ 604,566 $ 584,880 $ 564,708 $ 547,215 $ 577,565 Tier 1 capital 618,354 598,633 578,425 560,897 591,215 Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 662,421 643,189 622,516 607,493 648,948 Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,022,192 $ 4,955,627 $ 4,857,818 $ 4,752,428 $ 4,614,258 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.90 % 10.86 % 10.81 % 11.17 % 11.96 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (k) 6.67 % 6.47 % 6.60 % 6.76 % 8.18 %

(a) Reflects the impact of the acquisition of NSL beginning April 1, 2021, the Premier Merger beginning September 17, 2021, and the acquisition of Vantage beginning March 7, 2022. (b) Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter. (c) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits is considered total demand deposits. (d) Includes loans categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (e) Includes loans categorized as substandard or doubtful. (f) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (g) Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO. (h) December 31, 2022 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (i) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 5.19% at December 31, 2022, 4.98% at September 30, 2022, 4.81% at June 30, 2022, 4.78% at March 31, 2022, and 6.5% at December 31, 2021, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50% (j) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios. (k) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 2,023

$ 1,613

$ (6,786)

$ (4,560)

$ 339 Provision for checking account overdrafts 278

218

184

1,050

392 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 2,301

$ 1,831

$ (6,602)

$ (3,510)

$ 731



















Net Charge-Offs

















Gross charge-offs $ 2,481

$ 1,990

$ 1,767

$ 8,755

$ 5,988 Recoveries 348

302

491

1,483

1,295 Net charge-offs $ 2,133

$ 1,688

$ 1,276

$ 7,272

$ 4,693



















Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) by Type

















Construction $ 16

$ —

$ —

$ 16

$ — Commercial real estate, other $ 99

18

30

192

183 Commercial and industrial (16)

33

101

894

1,031 Premium finance 38

37

15

111

45 Leases 807

632

369

2,165

1,095 Residential real estate 124

132

32

584

242 Home equity lines of credit 26

5

1

43

156 Consumer, indirect 711

529

524

1,905

1,503 Consumer, direct 70

72

(2)

316

40 Deposit account overdrafts 258

230

206

1,046

398 Total net charge-offs $ 2,133

$ 1,688

$ 1,276

$ 7,272

$ 4,693



















As a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.18 %

0.15 %

0.11 %

0.16 %

0.13 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



















Trust assets under administration and management $ 1,764,639

$ 1,682,334

$ 1,731,454

$ 1,927,828

$ 2,009,871 Brokerage assets under administration and management 1,211,868

1,127,831

1,068,261

1,152,530

1,183,927 Mortgage loans serviced for others 392,364

400,736

410,007

420,024

430,597 Employees (full-time equivalent) 1,267

1,244

1,261

1,245

1,188

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 44,421 $ 404 3.61 %

$ 159,522 $ 847 2.11 %

$ 350,692 $ 138 0.16 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,652,742 9,741 2.35 %

1,685,134 9,009 2.13 %

1,669,457 6,874 1.65 % Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 234,233 3,596 6.01 %

222,966 2,765 4.85 %

200,009 1,961 3.84 % Commercial real estate, other 1,293,500 18,431 5.58 %

1,300,173 16,593 4.99 %

1,450,566 15,370 4.15 % Commercial and industrial 885,111 13,455 5.95 %

865,436 11,140 5.04 %

865,519 8,548 3.86 % Premium finance 161,382 1,898 4.60 %

162,057 1,949 4.71 %

134,023 1,735 5.07 % Leases 325,113 8,448 10.17 %

307,459 9,628 12.25 %

112,694 4,547 15.79 % Residential real estate (d) 853,354 9,321 4.37 %

869,444 9,439 4.34 %

925,316 9,937 4.30 % Home equity lines of credit 177,778 2,723 6.08 %

173,032 2,217 5.08 %

164,851 1,772 4.26 % Consumer, indirect 612,696 6,834 4.43 %

576,826 5,907 4.06 %

539,176 5,455 4.01 % Consumer, direct 113,045 1,763 6.19 %

113,609 1,764 6.16 %

107,780 1,605 5.91 % Total loans 4,656,212 66,469 5.62 %

4,591,002 61,402 5.26 %

4,499,934 50,930 4.46 % Allowance for credit losses (52,253)





(52,719)





(75,488)



Net loans 4,603,959





4,538,283





4,424,446



Total earning assets 6,301,122 76,614 4.79 %

6,382,939 71,258 4.40 %

6,444,595 57,942 3.55 %























Goodwill and other intangible

assets 327,377





329,482





298,276



Other assets 438,694





411,687





356,004



Total assets $ 7,067,193





$ 7,124,108





$ 7,098,875



























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 1,069,646 $ 138 0.05 %

$ 1,079,580 $ 139 0.05 %

$ 1,021,821 $ 33 0.01 % Governmental deposit accounts 688,815 710 0.41 %

741,836 543 0.29 %

648,013 433 0.27 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,152,709 186 0.06 %

1,158,970 190 0.07 %

1,159,995 98 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 615,460 522 0.34 %

623,144 292 0.19 %

637,681 96 0.06 % Retail certificates of deposit (e) 534,145 717 0.53 %

560,532 644 0.46 %

665,513 898 0.54 % Brokered deposits (e) 87,934 515 2.32 %

86,524 508 2.33 %

105,364 571 2.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,148,709 2,788 0.27 %

4,250,586 2,316 0.22 %

4,238,387 2,129 0.20 % Short-term borrowings 278,188 1,669 2.38 %

202,765 393 0.77 %

181,348 258 0.56 % Long-term borrowings 101,596 1,132 4.45 %

111,882 1,111 3.97 %

99,622 439 1.75 % Total borrowed funds 379,784 2,801 2.93 %

314,647 1,504 1.91 %

280,970 697 0.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,528,493 5,589 0.49 %

4,565,233 3,820 0.33 %

4,519,357 2,826 0.25 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,639,580





1,655,888





1,642,577



Other liabilities 130,470





105,128





100,144



Total liabilities 6,298,543





6,326,249





6,262,078



Stockholders' equity 768,650





797,859





836,797



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,067,193





$ 7,124,108





$ 7,098,875



























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 71,025 4.30 %



$ 67,438 4.07 %



$ 55,116 3.30 % Net interest margin (b)



4.44 %





4.17 %





3.37 %

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) -- (Continued)





Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Balance Income/ Expense Yield/

Cost

Assets















Short-term investments $ 178,781 $ 1,710 0.96 %

$ 219,849 $ 313 0.14 %

Investment securities (a)(b) 1,680,647 34,535 2.05 %

1,205,514 19,545 1.62 %

Loans (b)(c):















Construction 223,197 10,732 4.74 %

131,834 5,130 3.84 %

Commercial real estate, other 1,327,064 65,405 4.86 %

1,061,323 42,308 3.93 %

Commercial and industrial 875,754 41,358 4.66 %

870,682 37,321 4.23 %

Premium finance 150,135 6,789 4.46 %

118,242 5,872 4.90 %

Leases 271,349 34,720 12.62 %

74,442 13,572 17.98 %

Residential real estate (d) 881,136 37,851 4.30 %

700,691 29,686 4.24 %

Home equity lines of credit 170,567 8,300 4.87 %

133,340 5,410 4.06 %

Consumer, indirect 563,887 23,029 4.08 %

529,994 21,480 4.05 %

Consumer, direct 111,148 6,769 6.09 %

88,611 5,501 6.21 %

Total loans 4,574,237 234,953 5.09 %

3,709,159 166,280 4.44 %

Allowance for credit losses (55,233)





(56,038)





Net loans 4,519,004





3,653,121





Total earning assets 6,378,432 271,198 4.22 %

5,078,484 186,138 3.64 %



















Goodwill and other intangible assets 322,639





234,667





Other assets 393,636





359,443





Total assets $ 7,094,707





$ 5,672,594























Liabilities and Equity















Interest-bearing deposits:















Savings accounts $ 1,069,097 $ 356 0.03 %

$ 772,726 $ 112 0.01 %

Governmental deposit accounts 701,587 2,172 0.31 %

529,955 2,035 0.38 %

Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,165,106 583 0.05 %

848,526 303 0.04 %

Money market deposit accounts 632,364 1,015 0.16 %

575,237 390 0.07 %

Retail certificates of deposit (e) 580,660 2,978 0.51 %

497,181 3,952 0.79 %

Brokered deposit (e) 88,234 2,067 2.34 %

150,716 3,130 2.08 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 4,237,048 9,171 0.22 %

3,374,341 9,922 0.29 %

Short-term borrowings 196,790 2,661 1.35 %

100,963 541 0.54 %

Long-term borrowings 123,685 4,280 3.46 %

103,414 1,773 1.71 %

Total borrowed funds 320,475 6,941 2.15 %

204,377 2,314 1.13 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,557,523 16,112 0.35 %

3,578,718 12,236 0.34 %



















Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,637,690





1,347,702





Other liabilities 101,510





89,541





Total liabilities 6,296,723





5,015,961





Stockholders' equity 797,984





656,633





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,094,707





$ 5,672,594























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 255,086 3.87 %



$ 173,902 3.30 %

Net interest margin (b)



3.97 %





3.40 %



(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the full year 2022, and a 22.3% blended corporate income tax rate for prior periods. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples'

operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. The following tables summarize the

non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



















Core non-interest expense:

















Total non-interest expense $ 53,366

$ 52,253

$ 47,991

$ 207,147

$ 183,737 Less: acquisition-related expenses 702

339

903

3,016

21,423 Less: pension settlement charges 46

139

—

185

143 Less: severance expenses —

—

16

—

79 Less: COVID-19-related expenses 2

9

565

134

1,248 Less: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution —

—

—

—

500 Less: contract negotiation (refunds) expenses —

—

(603)

—

1,248 Core non-interest expense $ 52,616

$ 51,766

$ 47,110

$ 203,812

$ 159,096



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



















Efficiency ratio:

















Total non-interest expense $ 53,366

$ 52,253

$ 47,991

$ 207,147

$ 183,737 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 1,998

2,023

1,508

7,763

4,775 Adjusted total non-interest expense 51,368

50,230

46,483

199,384

178,962



















Total non-interest income 19,034

20,366

19,815

78,836

68,885 Add: net (loss) gain on investment securities (168)

21

(158)

(61)

(862) Add: net (loss) gain on asset disposals and other

transactions (302)

(35)

952

(616)

493 Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and

losses 19,504

20,380

19,021

79,513

69,254



















Net interest income 70,613

67,051

54,737

253,442

172,553 Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 412

387

379

1,644

1,349 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis 71,025

67,438

55,116

255,086

173,902



















Adjusted revenue $ 90,529

$ 87,818

$ 74,137

$ 334,599

$ 243,156



















Efficiency ratio 56.74 %

57.20 %

62.69 %

59.59 %

73.60 %



















Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:















Core non-interest expense $ 52,616

$ 51,766

$ 47,110

$ 203,812

$ 159,096 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 1,998

2,023

1,508

7,763

4,775 Adjusted core non-interest expense 50,618

49,743

45,602

196,049

154,321



















Adjusted revenue $ 90,529

$ 87,818

$ 74,137

$ 334,599

$ 243,156



















Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 55.91 %

56.64 %

61.51 %

58.59 %

63.47 %





















(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for all periods in 2022 and 22.3% blended corporate income tax rate for the periods in 2021

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



At or For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



















Tangible equity:

















Total stockholders' equity $ 785,328

$ 760,511

$ 786,824

$ 808,340

$ 845,025 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 326,329

328,428

328,132

341,865

291,009 Tangible equity $ 458,999

$ 432,083

$ 458,692

$ 466,475

$ 554,016



















Tangible assets:

















Total assets $ 7,207,304

$ 7,005,854

$ 7,278,292

$ 7,239,261

$ 7,063,521 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 326,329

328,428

328,132

341,865

291,009 Tangible assets $ 6,880,975

$ 6,677,426

$ 6,950,160

$ 6,897,396

$ 6,772,512



















Tangible book value per common share:

















Tangible equity $ 458,999

$ 432,083

$ 458,692

$ 466,475

$ 554,016 Common shares outstanding 28,287,837

28,278,078

28,290,115

28,453,175

28,297,771



















Tangible book value per common share $ 16.23

$ 15.28

$ 16.21

$ 16.39

$ 19.58



















Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:







Tangible equity $ 458,999

$ 432,083

$ 458,692

$ 466,475

$ 554,016 Tangible assets $ 6,880,975

$ 6,677,426

$ 6,950,160

$ 6,897,396

$ 6,772,512



















Tangible equity to tangible assets 6.67 %

6.47 %

6.60 %

6.76 %

8.18 %



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



















Pre-provision net revenue:

















Income before income taxes $ 33,980

$ 33,388

$ 33,163

$ 128,641

$ 56,970 Add: provision for credit losses 2,176

1,776

—

—

731 Add: loss on OREO —

105

2

173

34 Add: loss on investment securities 321

—

556

375

2,046 Add: loss on other assets 530

—

27

975

714 Add: loss on other transactions 22

24

—

151

— Less: recovery of credit losses —

—

6,602

3,634

— Less: gain on OREO —

—

82

35

90 Less: gain on investment securities 153

—

398

314

1,184 Less: gain on other transactions —

21

903

— 1504 897 Less: gain on other assets 251

94

204

649

462 Pre-provision net revenue $ 36,625

$ 35,178

$ 25,559

$ 125,683

$ 57,862



















Total average assets 7,067,193

7,124,108

7,098,875

7,094,707

5,672,594



















Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

(annualized) 2.06 %

1.96 %

1.43 %

1.77 %

1.02 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

diluted 27,981,656

27,973,255

28,114,980

27,999,602

21,959,883 Pre-provision net revenue per common share –

diluted $ 1.31

$ 1.25

$ 0.91

$ 4.48

$ 2.63

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



















Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:







Net income $ 26,849

$ 25,978

$ 27,747

$ 101,292

$ 47,555 Add: net loss on investment securities 168

—

158

61

862 Less: tax effect of net loss on investment securities (a) 35

—

33

13

181 Less: net gain on investment securities —

21

—

—

— Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a) —

4

—

—

— Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 301

35

—

615

— Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other

transactions (a) 63

7

—

129

— Less: net gain on asset disposals and other transactions (a) —

—

1,784

—

493 Add: tax effect of net gain on asset disposals and other

transactions (a) —

—

375

—

104 Add: acquisition-related expenses 702

339

918

3,016

21,423 Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a) 147

71

193

633

4,499 Add: severance expenses —

—

16

—

79 Less: tax effect of severance expenses (a) —

—

3

—

17 Add: pension settlement charges 46

139

—

185

143 Less: tax effect of pension settlement charges (a) 10

29

—

39

30 Add: COVID-19-related expenses 2

9

565

134

1,248 Less: tax effect of COVID-19-related expenses (a) —

2

119

28

262 Add: Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. contribution —

—

—

—

500 Less: tax effect of Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc.

contribution —

—

—

—

105 Add: contract negotiation expenses —

—

—

—

1,851 Less: tax effect of contract negotiation expenses —

—

—

—

389 Less: refund of contract negotiation expense —

—

603

—

603 Add: tax effect of refund of contract negotiation expense —

—

127

—

127 Net income adjusted for non-core items $ 27,813

$ 26,374

$ 27,171

$ 104,461

$ 67,313



















Days in the period 92

92

92

365

365 Days in the year 365

365

365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 106,520

$ 103,065

$ 110,083

$ 101,292

$ 47,555 Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items $ 110,345

$ 104,636

$ 107,798

$ 104,461

$ 67,313 Return on average assets:

















Annualized net income $ 106,520

$ 103,065

$ 110,083

$ 101,292

$ 47,555 Total average assets $ 7,067,193

$ 7,124,108

$ 7,098,875

$ 7,094,707

$ 5,672,594 Return on average assets 1.51 %

1.45 %

1.55 %

1.43 %

0.84 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:







Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items $ 110,345

$ 104,636

$ 107,798

$ 104,461

$ 67,313 Total average assets $ 7,067,193

$ 7,124,108

$ 7,098,875

$ 7,094,707

$ 5,672,594 Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 1.56 %

1.47 %

1.52 %

1.47 %

1.19 %

(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



















Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets:







Net income $ 26,849

$ 25,978

$ 27,747

$ 101,292

$ 47,555 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 1,998

2,023

1,508

7,763

4,775 Less: tax effect of amortization of other

intangible assets (a) 420

425

317

1,630

1,003 Net income excluding amortization of other

intangible assets $ 28,427

$ 27,576

$ 28,938

$ 107,425

$ 51,327



















Days in the period 92

92

92

365

365 Days in the year 365

365

365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 106,520

$ 103,065

$ 110,083

$ 101,292

$ 47,555 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible

assets $ 112,781

$ 109,405

$ 114,808

$ 107,425

$ 51,327



















Average tangible equity:







Total average stockholders' equity $ 768,650

$ 797,859

$ 836,797

$ 797,984

$ 656,633 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 327,377

329,482

298,276

322,639

234,667 Average tangible equity $ 441,273

$ 468,377

$ 538,521

$ 475,345

$ 421,966



















Return on average stockholders' equity ratio:









Annualized net income $ 106,520

$ 103,065

$ 110,083

$ 101,292

$ 47,555 Average stockholders' equity $ 768,650

$ 797,859

$ 836,797

$ 797,984

$ 656,633



















Return on average stockholders' equity 13.86 %

12.92 %

13.16 %

12.69 %

7.24 %











Return on average tangible equity ratio:









Annualized net income excluding

amortization of other intangible assets $ 112,781

$ 109,405

$ 114,808

$ 107,425

$ 51,327 Average tangible equity $ 441,273

$ 468,377

$ 538,521

$ 475,345

$ 421,966



















Return on average tangible equity 25.56 %

23.36 %

21.32 %

22.60 %

12.16 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

