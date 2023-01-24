Elite Events sets date of Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k run in Naples for February 4, 2023

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Events is excited to announce the Naples Distance Classic Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k run, set to take place on February 4, 2023 in Naples, Florida. This scenic course will begin at Eagle Lakes Community Park and take runners through the beautiful Lely Resort. Runners will start and finish on the park's paved nature trail which winds through a mix of pine flatwoods, mangrove swamps and wet prairies, providing a perfect habitat for a variety of birds which can be spotted as you run.

Half Marathon and 10k participants will have the opportunity to enjoy more breathtaking views of the local area as they run through Lely Resort, passing iconic horse statues and world-renowned golf courses. They will also enjoy views of the resort's meticulously maintained landscaping and serene lakes.

In addition to the scenic course, Elite Events is also excited to offer a complimentary state-of-the-art Elite Events Tracker app. This app will allow spectators to track the location of their friends and loved ones on the course, as well as allow runners to check their split times for each segment of the course. When runners cross the finish line, they will be rewarded with a large colorful finisher medal to commemorate their accomplishments. A high-quality, professionally designed t-shirt, free finisher photos, and a free finisher video are all included with registration.

The Naples Distance Classic Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k run is more than just a race; it's an opportunity to come together and experience the beautiful city of Naples, Florida with friends and family. So mark your calendars and join us on February 4, 2023 for a day of fun, fitness, and camaraderie. For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Elite Events website. We look forward to seeing you at the starting line!

Media Contact:

Jaeden Hamernik

jdhamernik@yahoo.com

+1 239-719-1237

View original content:

SOURCE Elite Events