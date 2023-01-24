Aetion Collaborates With FDA to Explore Oncology RWD for Regulatory Science Research

Aetion and FDA will use the Aetion Evidence Platform® to study crucial oncology research questions to advance the mission of the Oncology Center of Excellence's Scientific Collaborative

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion, the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, today announced a five-year research collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) to advance research using novel oncology real-world data (RWD) sources through platform analytics on the Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP).

Aetion logo (PRNewsfoto/Aetion) (PRNewswire)

Through this research collaboration, Aetion and the FDA will use the AEP to identify and analyze fit-for-purpose RWD sources to address key research questions that are relevant to prevention, clinical care, diagnostics, and treatment, in oncology. The research objectives include assessing real-world endpoints, evaluation of causal inference methods, and measuring and understanding health disparities to advance health equity.

"We are proud to partner with FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence to conduct crucial research to advance the use of real-world evidence and to help better serve vulnerable and underrepresented populations," said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion. "Our collaboration furthers our mission to understand which treatments work for which patients and brings us closer to achieving health equity among cancer patients."

This research will continue through 2027, during which time results and learnings will be disseminated. For additional information, visit www.aetion.com.

About Aetion

Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aetion