1-800-Flowers.com® Inspires More Love and Connection This Valentine's Day With Exciting Assortment of Flowers, Gifts, and More

Unique Floral Arrangements, New Curated Product Expansion, One-of-a-Kind Content, and More Help Customers Build Meaningful Relationships with Loved Ones

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to February 14 begins, 1-800-Flowers.com® is inspiring thoughtful expressions of love with an array of unparalleled gifting options designed to win hearts on Cupid's big day. With a differentiated assortment of beautiful floral offerings that show the way to WOW, unique gifts from local makers, engaging digital content, fun and complimentary resources, and more, the brand is helping customers convey the perfect sentiment for any kind of Valentine.

"This Valentine's Day, we are giving our customers even more thoughtful and easy gifting solutions to help them build more meaningful relationships with the important people in their lives," says Abhay Patel, President, 1-800-Flowers.com. "In addition to our unique floral arrangements, we've further expanded our assortment to include a wide variety of distinctive gifts with Gifts & More, our new marketplace. This addition will help us continue to bring new trends to market as we support local independent sellers, providing them with an innovative platform to sell their goods on a national scale. Giving is truly the gift, and we'll continue to look for opportunities to broaden our product offerings as we seek to solve more of our customers' gifting needs."

Exciting offerings designed to help consumers express themselves during this season of romance include:

Truly Original, Sensational Arrangements That WOW Any Valentine

As the floral authority, 1-800-Flowers.com offers an unparalleled selection of differentiated products and expects to deliver approximately 23 million stems this year. Floral offerings to help consumers express their love include:

Beyond the Blooms: 1-800-Flowers.com Expands with Gifts & More

Just in time for Valentine's Day, 1-800-Flowers.com has expanded its product offerings with a marketplace that provides shoppers with unique and distinctive gifts to help them connect with others and build more meaningful relationships. Providing an opportunity to discover an array of expertly curated products from local makers, Gifts & More will include more than 15 new product categories such as home décor, spa gift baskets, party supplies, and DIY activities, along with 200+ new brands, including Luca + Dani, Naturally Gifted, and more.

The Countdown To Love Is On

Starting on February 1, consumers can follow along across various owned channels for a themed countdown that celebrates different aspects of love across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Each day, there will be a new way to make a loved one's life sweeter - from giveaways to downloadable coloring pages and beyond.

Perfect Pairings That Create One Unforgettable Gift

Gift bundles in duo combinations of flowers, berries, treats, wine, and beyond, have been specially curated to deliver sweetness to any Valentine. With more than a dozen options to choose from, consumers can select red roses paired with a bottle of Harry & David™ wine, premium strawberries dipped in a variety of toppings and decadent cheesecake bites enrobed in chocolate, vibrant Gerbera daisies bundled with scrumptious cookies, and more. Each gift arrives packaged together for a special delivery that's straight from the heart.

For the Love of Travel

For the ultimate way to WOW, 1-800-Flowers.com and Princess® Cruises have collaborated to offer customers a memorable experience. Now through February 28, shoppers can purchase a gift bundle that includes 42 carefully preserved Magnificent Roses® in a heart-shaped box and an exciting cruise for two that will make a long-lasting impression on lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Additionally, starting now through February 14, gift-givers are encouraged to connect with 1-800-Flowers.com on Instagram and enter for a chance to win a Princess Cruises promotional card* (valued at $2,900), which can be used toward a four to seven day cruise for two.

Engaging Content Throughout the Season of Romance

Shoppers can create special moments and further engage with the brand through rich digital content, including gifting advice on how to celebrate everyone you love, tips for better expressing love to a partner, ways to make this Valentine's Day memorable, and more. Additionally, complimentary resources such as eCards and digital backgrounds help customers celebrate love in all its forms.

Order Early! Additional Savings for Celebrations Passport® Members

Shoppers can score big this Valentine's Day by taking advantage of exclusive discounts when they order before February 5. Gift-givers can save even more by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program. In addition to enjoying free standard shipping and no service charge, members earn points with each dollar spent on gifts, unlocking perks and benefits that grow as they shop across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, Vital Choice®, PersonalizationMall.com®, and Simply Chocolate®. By joining and downloading the Celebrations Passport app, customers can easily manage membership details, shop, and engage with helpful resources.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 45 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

*Princess Cruises promotional cards are subject to additional terms, conditions, and restrictions which can be found here.

