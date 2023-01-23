Montse Alvarado Named President and COO of EWTN News

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (EWTN) – EWTN Global Catholic Network has announced that Montse Alvarado – Catholic leader, religious liberty advocate, and news show anchor – has been named president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, Inc. Her appointment is effective March 6th.

Montse Alvarado – Catholic leader, religious liberty advocate, and news show anchor – has been named president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, Inc. effective March 6. Alvarado will oversee EWTN's global news media platforms, which create content in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Arabic, and Italian. Its holdings include Catholic News Agency, the National Catholic Register, the ACI Group, ChurchPop, and a lineup of television and radio news programming.

In her role as president of the news division, Alvarado will oversee EWTN's global news media platforms, which create content in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Arabic, and Italian. Its holdings include Catholic News Agency, the National Catholic Register, the ACI Group, ChurchPop, and a lineup of television and radio news programming.

"As a seasoned executive, Montse will bring new energy and perspective to our global news services," said EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael P. Warsaw. "Her background in organizational management, understanding of the Church, and experience in the public square are key elements that make her ideal for this role. This combination of skills will allow EWTN News to become even stronger in delivering critical reporting and analysis."

Profiled by the Wall Street Journal as "a defender of all religion, on the front lines of America's culture wars," Alvarado began her career at the Becket Fund—a renowned non-profit defending religious freedom as a human right at the Supreme Court—and rose to its leadership over the span of 14 years of service. In that time, the team secured 12 victories at the Supreme Court on behalf of Little Sisters of the Poor, Muslim death-row prisoners, as well as charitable groups, such as Philadelphia Catholic Social Services, among others.

Alvarado serves as the founding anchor of the news program "EWTN News in Depth." Celebrating two years on air this March, the show was launched as a weekly one-hour discussion of current events in the Church, politics, and culture, from a Catholic perspective.

"Montse and the 'EWTN News In Depth' team understand how to bring the news to our viewership worldwide—covering the underreported stories and clarifying the Church's position on key teachings with a focus on the laity's needs and concerns," Warsaw said. "In its nearly two years on air, this show has been a model of how to cover the issues facing the Church and the world today by reflecting the universality of the Church and diversifying the voices featured in the discussion."

Alvarado's commitment to the EWTN mission-- the advancement of Truth -- is not new. Recently recognized for her leadership as a Latina Catholic by the Chicago-based ministry, Iskali, she has been a strategic partner to apostolates facing the challenges of secularization and the shifting demographics of the global Church.

Born in Mexico City, Alvarado serves the Church in various roles with leading apostolates dedicated to the new evangelization, from the defense of free speech to the role of women and the treatment of marginalized communities in society. Alvarado is on the advisory council to the Council of Major Superiors of Women Religious (CMSWR), the GIVEN Institute, and the Catholic Information Center, among others. She holds a Master's from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Florida International University in Political Management and Political Science, respectively.

"Mother Angelica's vision for EWTN was entrepreneurial, committed to excellence, and reliant on Providence." Alvarado said. "The team at EWTN is remarkable and called for such a time as this to respond to the need for Truth in journalism. I look forward to leading this team of news professionals to play our necessary part in bolstering civil society through the free press."

In its 42nd year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 400 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and others.

