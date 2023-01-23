Be the last player standing to win it all or dive into delicious doom

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world* and a brand best known for spicing up game day foods, is kicking off its very own game in Fortnite, 'The Floor is Flava,' on January 30. 'The Floor is Flava,' a flavor-packed version of Fortnite's Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid's game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centers around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank's + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

Frank’s RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

"Last year, Frank's created the first-ever edible NFT made from Buffalo wings. In 2023 we go further, combining iconic game day foods with one of the world's most popular multiplayer online games, Fortnite," said Tom Rowe, Director, Global Digital Experiences at McCormick. "Whether you're watching IRL or playing virtually, Frank's brings the perfect blend of flavor and heat to the Big Game and gaming."

During game play, users navigate unfamiliar terrain: beaches, forests, and a ruined city, each offers RedHot-themed elements to climb higher up Mt. Frank. Players can jump on stone statues of iconic game day foods, use chickens as jetpacks, and play defense with RedHot sauce launchers and chiller grenades. Frank's fans will discover other brand-inspired game elements, like the Tender Defender skin, Chili Chugs for speed boosts, and a hidden temple at the heart of the volcano. Plus, seasoned Fortnite players may also spot favorite past characters hidden within the game, like Beef Boss and Tomatohead. Frank's RedHot has even tapped some of Fortnite's top gamers like Ali-A, SushiBAE, SypherPK, Typical Gamer, and Zemie to take on the challenge and get fans diving into delicious doom.

Frank's RedHot first entered the metaverse when it launched the first-ever "edible NFT" and spoof cryptocurrency "Bonecoin" to celebrate Buffalo wings ahead of the Big Game. Now in 'The Floor is Flava,' Frank's aims to reach a new audience of sauce lovers with their most virtual and immersive experience to-date. Launching ahead of the most anticipated weekend in football, Frank's will also be celebrating by partnering with local commerce platform DoorDash to deliver free wings** to fans across the U.S. and Canada.

Visit Franksredhot.com/floorisflava on January 30 for the Island Code to play the Floor is Flava in Fortnite Creative Mode. Fortnite can be played for free on Playstation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services. Stay tuned for additional information on the DoorDash promotion, announcing soon.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

*This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

**Delivery and service fees will apply to all orders.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Franks@sunshinesachs.com

Frank’s RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frank’s RedHot