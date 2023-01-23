COME, LUNA! COME, MAX! AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB REVEALS MOST POPULAR DOG NAMES OF 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming AKC Meet the Breeds® on January 28th and 29th at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, the American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce its inaugural list of the most popular dog names of 2022.

"Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "It's fun to see if a dog's personality is reflected in its name."

According to AKC registration statistics and Canine Partners enrollments, the most popular girl's name of 2022 was Luna and the most popular boy's name was Max. Bookending the list at the bottom for girls was Zola and Willie for boys.

The top 10 names for 2022 were:

GIRL NAMES BOY NAMES 1. Luna 1. Max 2. Bella 2. Milo 3. Daisy 3. Cooper 4. Lucy 4. Charlie 5. Willow 5. Teddy 6. Penny 6. Tucker 7. Sadie 7. Buddy 8. Maggie 8. Bear 9. Rosie 9. Rocky 10. Ruby 10. Leo

