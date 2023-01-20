Luxury Travel Advisors, Partners Applaud the Success of Inaugural Internova PLUS Event in San Diego

Part strategic meeting, part celebration, Internova Travel Group's three-day program focused on collaboration, imagination and connection

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top luxury travel advisors, travel agencies and providers have new opportunities to work together as a result of Internova Travel Group's inaugural Internova PLUS event, held Jan. 17-20 in San Diego, California.

Internova, one of the world's largest travel services companies, handpicked 125 luxury travel advisors from across each of its brands, including ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection, Nexion Travel Group and Travel Leaders Network.

Participants were selected based on a range of criteria, including advisors who are in the top 20 percent of luxury bookers, with average annual sales exceeding $2.5 million; contribute to elevating the industry through collaboration and sharing knowledge; take an innovative approach to their business development; and are rising stars who have been in the industry for less than five years.

The 85 supplier partners represented an airline, cruise lines and hotel brands, as well as tour operators from destinations around the world.

The event won raves from travel advisors.

"Internova PLUS is a big deal," said Leah Iudice, a luxury travel advisor with Nexion Travel Group. "It was an honor to be part of this select group of travel advisors. I learned an incredible amount and I'm returning home with fresh ideas for my business. I'm so excited to offer my clients even more high-end travel options in partnership with Internova."

"The vibe at Internova PLUS was so relaxed, and that was incredibly conducive to building new relationships," said Jeffrey Brothers, a luxury travel advisor with Global Travel Collection.

"Anyone can talk about how much they appreciate their travel advisors but at Internova, they show it," said luxury travel advisor Caryl Halpin from Global Travel Collection. "Internova PLUS is a perfect example of the high level of personal attention and tremendous support that Internova provides its travel advisors. Everything about this event was carefully curated to help us grow our businesses and strengthen our relationships with some of the most important brands in luxury travel."

Diane Frisch, a luxury travel advisor with Nexion Travel Group, noted that Internova PLUS is the latest in a series of company events that are geared toward supporting luxury travel advisors. "Internova has made a commitment to the luxury category unlike any I have ever seen," said Frisch. "This event proves that if you're a luxury travel advisor, you need to be affiliated with Internova. It's not only the most valuable conference I have ever been to, it's my favorite."

Likewise, travel suppliers were also impressed with the event.

"Internova PLUS proved that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts," said Tristan Dowell, Global Vice President, Luxury, Lifestyle and Leisure for Hyatt Hotels. "Not only did we have important conversations with travel advisors, we were also able to connect with friendly competitors in an impactful way."

"The size, the professionalism and variety of the advisors, as well the quality of the content, were all incredible," said Ludovic Cayacy, Director of Sales at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, in Paris. "Internova PLUS ticked all the boxes."

"I received an inquiry from every appointment I had," said Rebecca Slater, owner of Rebecca Recommends, one of the leading luxury travel representation companies in the United States. "I can't remember that ever happening at a meeting before."

Internova PLUS, held at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, was designed to push the boundaries of traditional event programming by bringing together participants through an intimate, innovative approach. Attendees tackled critical industry topics in "Think Tank" sessions, met one-on-one, enjoyed small group dinners and engaged in structured networking that fostered creativity and collaboration. There were opportunities to bond informally through activities like hiking, bocce, pickleball, beer and wine tasting and a sustainability tour.

"We are proud of what we put together for our partners and advisors," said Albert Herrera, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations at Internova. "The discussions that happened at Internova PLUS will shape the next year of luxury travel."

Herrera announced that the next Internova PLUS event will take place Jan. 16-19, 2024, at the soon-to-be-opened Pendry Newport Beach, in Orange County, California.

To learn more about Internova and its portfolio of travel agency brands, please visit https://internova.com.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

