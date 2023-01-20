Kindred Group's Q4 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 07.30 (CET).
In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42022.
To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002169. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.
For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com
