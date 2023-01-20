Baidu Global to Demonstrate MediaGo Platform's Upgraded AI Powered Advertising Technology at Affiliate Summit West 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo today announced that it will have a premium exhibition booth at Affiliate Summit West (ASW) 2023 in Las Vegas on January 24 and 25 to showcase the upgraded technology, platform design and new powerful partnerships. MediaGo is a global AI-integrated marketing platform under Baidu Global brand. The platform provides global cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling, and AI-backed recommendations for more than 10,000 companies.

"We are excited to showcase MediaGo at one of the most influential conferences in the performance marketing industry," said Elaine Hu, Head of U.S. Strategy and Partnership at Baidu's Global Business Unit. "We have been continuously onboarding new publishers and partners since our platform's founding, which has continued to improve our traffic quality. With our most recent technological updates, such as smart bid and anti-fraud, we'll be able to further enhance MediaGo's performance and provide a better, well-rounded experience for our new and existing customers."

Created by Baidu's Global Business Unit and launched in North America in March 2020, the MediaGo platform now reaches more than one billion high-value users worldwide. Moreover, the MediaGo team forged in-depth strategic partnerships with unique, non-commoditized supply partners such as MSN, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Reddit. As a result of its user base and partner network, the platform has been providing customers with faster and more valuable media placement resources, helping companies grow rapidly. Furthermore, MediaGo administers advertisers' access to more than 100 high-quality websites, including news portals, entertainment, sports, vertical publications, and more.

To schedule an appointment during Affiliate Summit West on January 24 or 25 at the Baidu MediaGo booth (Exhibition Hall 722), please contact: ext_mediago_am@baidu.com.

Affiliate Summit West is one of the biggest affiliate marketing events in the world with 6,000 affiliates, advertisers, eCommerce sellers, networks, and tech suppliers.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a global AI-integrated marketing platform under the Baidu Global brand that helps clients to rapidly expand into the global market and enhance international influence. Available to customers in East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, MediaGo provides cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling and AI-backed recommendations to more than 10,000 companies. MediaGo is committed to building an AI advertising engine that leverages media context to achieve precision marketing in the modern era. Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.io.

About Baidu Global

Baidu Global is the international AI business growth engine under Baidu brand, providing global users with intelligent Internet services in multiple scenarios. Baidu Global covers more than 200 countries and regions around the world. With its strong localized operation capabilities, Baidu Global integrates global high-quality resources and offers a powerful engine that helps partners achieve rapid growth.

Contact

The Hoffman Agency

Brooklynn Loiselle

503-860-9746

bloiselle@hoffman.com

View original content:

SOURCE Baidu Global