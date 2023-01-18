School Choice Expo Brings School Options, Fun for Families, for Seventh Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's seventh annual School Choice Expo returns to Tulsa and Oklahoma City this year, welcoming families across the state for a celebration of K-12 education.

The Oklahoma City event takes place 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Families will explore booths representing school options across the Oklahoma City area, and watch lively student musical and dance performances.

The goal of the event? To support parents in understanding and navigating the marketplace of schools: traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, and online, alongside homeschooling and learning pod leaders. The expo will also share information on transfer laws and state-run scholarship opportunities in Oklahoma, like the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship and Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship program. Resources will be available in both English and Spanish.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"The School Choice Expo is a free event that's a one stop opportunity for parents to learn about and visit with many different school types and options. This event is designed for the convenience of parents. Families and kids can enjoy free food, giveaways and door prizes too," said Renee Porter, ChoiceMatter's founder.

The Oklahoma City School Choice Expo is planned by ChoiceMatters and Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO). ChoiceMatters provides Oklahoma parents free information, resources and support to help them navigate their child's pre-k through 12 education offerings. EKCO's mission is to provide a quality education to all Oklahoma students. Both organizations share a vision that one day, every child will have access to a high-quality education that best fits their needs and allows them to reach their full potential regardless of where they live or their parent's income level.

Join families and other community members and attend this free event at the Oklahoma Convention Center, located across from Scissortail Park downtown.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

