InventHelp Inventor Develops Drywall/Sheetrock Stacking Apparatus (FED-2437)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to stack drywall/sheetrock in an upright position," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented the DOUBLE STACK. My design enhances safety and convenience and it prevents the unit from tipping."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective platform device for upright stacking of drywall/sheetrock sheets. In doing so, it eliminates the need for continuous bending maneuvers to pick up drywall sheets. As a result, it reduces the risk of injuries and it increases efficiency. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, professional drywall/sheetrock installers and renovators, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp