Everise Repositions Branding to Cement Evolution as End-to-End Customer Service Player

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer service company Everise announced today the launch of its new brand repositioning, which includes a refreshed visual identity and the new brand tagline, "Champions of Customer Happiness".

As of January 2023, Everise is evolving its brand as it increases the solutions and services it provides in the healthcare sector, which is its largest client industry segment, alongside the transport, logistics, insurance, financial services and tech sectors. Over the next five years, the company is poised to provide holistic healthcare services for all verticals within the industry.

The new brand positioning reflects Everise's unique combination of the best technology with compassionate service to deliver on its commitment of solving customers' problems and helping them get the best care and service they need, regardless of industry.

The new tagline is accompanied by a revamped brand visual identity, featuring modern, minimalist imagery that portrays the real human experience of needing and getting great support. The launch also features a new brand video. The new branding will be rolled out on its owned media platforms, including social media and its corporate website. Everise's website will be redesigned and relaunched, incorporating the new design direction and brand positioning.

Everise's site locations across seven strategic markets – US, Singapore, Ireland, Malaysia, Colombia, Guatemala and the Philippines – will also be updated to incorporate the concept of "delivering happiness", creating biophilic, open spaces that encourage its champion workforce to build connections and lend service with a smile.

"Delivering happiness is the mission of every one of our 16,000 champions across the globe. Our new brand repositioning encapsulates us as a company that places great importance on every single customer interaction. With industry-high Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and the highest Glassdoor ratings in the industry, we have achieved that fine balance of having happy customers being served by happy employees. We are proud to unveil our new branding that is reflective of our next step in our evolution as a next-generation customer-centric business," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Everise.

Everise today enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees as well as external customers. The company has the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the global outsourcing industry – 4.7 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, and 4.4 stars on Indeed. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards for its industry-leading culture, including being named one of Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022, and bagging the Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year — Consumer Services in 2022.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service.

With over 16,000 champion agents operating across seven strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high performing, secure, agile and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com

