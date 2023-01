Eisai Aims to Advance Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment with Research Across Multiple Tumor Types at ASCO GI 2023

Highlights Include an Update from the Dose Escalation Part of a Phase 1 Study Evaluating the Novel Anticancer Agent, E7386, in Advanced Solid Tumors Including Colorectal Cancer

Research from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) Clinical Program May Provide New Information About Treating Patients with Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

NUTLEY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai announced today the presentation of research across various types of gastrointestinal cancers during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (#GI23), which is taking place in-person in San Francisco, California and virtually from January 19-21.

Notable data include an update from the dose-escalation part of a Phase 1 Study evaluating E7386, a CREB-binding protein (CBP) / β-catenin interaction inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors including colorectal cancer (NCT03833700; Abstract: #106). Based on these additional analyses, further investigation of safety, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics and biomarker analyses of E7386 is ongoing using two dose levels in the expansion part.

Research from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program includes a poster presentation featuring a health-related quality of life analysis from the Phase 3 LEAP-002 trial investigating the lenvatinib (LENVIMA®) plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) combination versus lenvatinib plus placebo as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT03713593; Abstract: #506). Additional presentations on Eisai's oncology pipeline showcase Eisai's investigational compound, E7389-LF, a new liposomal formulation of eribulin, in combination with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors. Efficacy and safety were evaluated in expansion cohorts, including an esophageal cancer cohort (NCT04078295; Abstract: #337) and a gastric cancer cohort (NCT04078295; Abstract: #339).

"We are eager to share new data at the annual symposium where specialists in gastrointestinal cancers gather from all over the world, including findings from a Phase 1 study evaluating the novel investigational anticancer agent, E7386, in advanced solid tumors including colorectal cancer," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Our findings across colorectal, esophageal, gastric and liver cancer illustrate Eisai's commitment to further oncology research for people living with gastrointestinal cancers, who account for over one quarter of the global cancer incidence."

In March 2018, Eisai and Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab. To date, more than 10 trials have been initiated under the LEAP clinical program, which is evaluating the combination across multiple tumor types.

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.

The full list of Eisai presentations is included below. The majority of abstracts are currently available on the ASCO website. The late-breaking abstracts will be released at the time of presentation during the symposium.

Cancer Type Study/ Compound Abstract Title Abstract Type & Details Pipeline Solid Tumors E7386 A phase 1 study of E7386, a CREB-binding protein (CBP)/β-catenin interaction inhibitor, in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors including colorectal cancer: updated dose-escalation part Poster Presentation Abstract #106 January 21, 2023 6:30-7:55 AM PST / 9:30-10:55 AM ET E7389-LF Gastric cancer (GC) cohort of a phase 2 trial of E7389-LF (liposomal formulation of eribulin) in combination with nivolumab Poster Presentation Abstract #339 January 19, 2023 12:00-1:30 PM PST / 3:00-4:30 PM ET E7389-LF The esophageal cancer cohort of a phase 2 trial of E7389–LF (liposomal formulation of eribulin) + nivolumab Poster Presentation Abstract #337 January 19, 2023 12:00-1:30 PM PST / 3:00-4:30 PM ET LEAP clinical program Gastrointestinal Cancers LEAP-015 First-line lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in advanced/metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma: (LEAP-015): Safety run-in results (Encore presentation) Poster Presentation Abstract #411 January 19, 2023 12:00-1:30 PM PST / 3:00-4:30 PM ET LEAP-002 Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) impact of lenvatinib (len) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) versus len plus placebo (pbo) as first-line (1L) therapy for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC): Phase 3 LEAP-002 study Poster Presentation Abstract #506 January 20, 2023 12:00-1:30 PM PST / 3:00-4:30 PM ET Real World Evidence Gastrointestinal Cancer Real-world data Prevalence of historical medical conditions or comorbidities with potential role in clinical decision making related to suitability of immuno-oncologic plus IV antiangiogenic therapy in newly diagnosed first-line unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma in the United States Poster Presentation Abstract #511 January 20, 2023 12:00-1:30 PM PST / 3:00-4:30 PM ET

About E7386

E7386 is a selective inhibitor of the interaction between the cAMP response element-binding protein (CREB) binding protein (CBP) / β-catenin and a modulator of the Wnt / β-catenin signaling pathway. E7386 is thought to block the protein-protein interaction between a transcriptional co-activator, CBP and β-catenin, resulting in the inhibition of Wnt / β-catenin pathway-dependent gene expression. Since E7386 acts on the CBP / β-catenin transcription complex located at the most downstream of the Wnt signaling, it is expected to inhibit not only ligand-dependent activation but also activation caused by gene mutations in Wnt signaling factors such as adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) and β-catenin. E7386 is created through collaboration research between Eisai and PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kanagawa)

About E7389-LF

E7389-LF is a new formulation designed for more efficient delivery of the halichondrin-class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, HALAVEN® (eribulin mesylate), into cancer cells by liposome envelopment. A phase I clinical study is currently being conducted on select solid tumors in Japan. Additionally, a phase Ib/II clinical trial on the combination therapy of E7389-LF and nivolumab targeting select solid tumors is currently being conducted in Japan in collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About the Eisai and Merck Strategic Collaboration

In March 2018, Eisai and Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of LENVIMA. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop, manufacture and commercialize LENVIMA, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA.

In addition to ongoing clinical studies evaluating the KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA combination across several different tumor types, the companies have jointly initiated new clinical studies through the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program and are evaluating the combination in multiple different tumor types across more than 10 clinical trials.

About Eisai

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept [also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept], we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), us.eisai.com (for U.S. headquarters: Eisai Inc.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand headquarters: Eisai Europe Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter (U.S. and global) and LinkedIn (for U.S. and EMEA).

