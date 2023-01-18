Analytic Partners Expands its U.S. Footprint with New Dallas Office

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners , the leader in commercial mix analytics, today announced an expanded U.S. presence with a new office in Dallas, Texas.

The new office adds to the company's existing U.S. presence in Miami, New York, Charlottesville, and Denver, and will serve as another hub for its team of experts to advise marketers at global, Fortune 500 organizations to best capitalize on data-driven decision making to achieve commercial growth. Analytic Partners is actively hiring for customer engagement, product, marketing, engineering, and human resources roles with additional opportunities to follow.

"As the fourth-largest metro in the country, and one that has grown markedly faster than many other U.S. cities, the Dallas-Fort Worth region is an attractive location for the next phase of our expansion," said Nancy Smith, President & CEO at Analytic Partners. "We see the diversity of industries that have established a foothold in the region, its emergence as a tech hub, and the strength of top talent as compelling reasons that will benefit our team, our customers, and our overall business growth."

Recognized as a leader in the Forrester 2022 Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and commercial mix analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. The new office, which will open later this year is Analytic Partners' fifth in the United States, and twelfth across the globe. This follows Analytic Partners' impressive traction in the last 12 months, which includes its investment from Onex Partners, senior executive hires and additions to its Board of Directors.

