SUNL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Shareholders

SUNL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SUNL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 25, 2021 to September 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SUNL:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35646&from=4

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II NEWS - SUNL NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Sunlight you have until February 14, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Sunlight securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SUNL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35646&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm