SPARX TECHNOLOGY INC. ENGAGES CAMERON THOMSON GROUP

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sparx Technology Inc. (TSXV: SPRX) (OTCQB: STCXF) ("Sparx" or the "Company") is excited to announce that Sparx has engaged Cameron Thomson Group Ltd. ("CTG") to strengthen their sales force and expand their footprint in North America, Europe and Asia.

Cameron Thomson Group Ltd. is a business development company specializing in providing corporate development, financing and business evolution services to the media/entertainment and technology industries. Drawing from its global infrastructure of experienced professionals, Cameron Thomson's expertise is in transforming businesses ideas into prosperous commercial opportunities. Cameron Thomson has established a long-standing track record in building successful entertainment and technology companies that maximize the value of their intellectual property across current and evolving platforms.

Cameron Thomson Group is based in Toronto, Canada, with offices in London, Lake Como-Italy, Los Angeles, and Taipei.

Ron Thomson, President of CTG, has led the company for 22 years. Mr. Thomson has extensive industry knowledge is the result of founding and building multiple global tech & entertainment businesses. Mr. Thomson's continuing experience in leading and expanding global media, film and TV companies spans from NASDAQ listed publicly traded organizations and private companies.

On the engagement with Sparx, Ron commented "Sparx's platform for engaging audiences across the multitude of media verticals has become a powerful solution for media owners, sports franchises, video networks, brands and others. We are excited to play a role in helping connect Sparx with key players in the global industry ".

Al Thorgeirson, CEO and President, commented, "The Cameron Thomson Group brings a wide array of experience and a history of success in multiple areas. Sparx is committed to investing in our sales network in order to unlock the potential of countries and regions that have yet to experience the Sparx platform.".

The Sparx real-time platform is flexible, multi-faceted and is used to engage audiences with voting/polling, predictive questions and trivia.

ABOUT SPARX:

Sparx is an interactive media technology company whose principal activities are providing media companies and sports teams with technologies to engage audiences. The patented Sparx platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences eager to join the action. Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.

For more information about Sparx, visit the Company's website at www.sparxtechnology.com

