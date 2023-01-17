Pac-12, Curastory and Tempus Ex Machina Partner to Empower Pac-12 Student-Athletes with New Content-Creation and Brand-Building Resources in Evolving Digital Media Landscape

Tempus Ex technology and Curastory platform to also provide new monetization opportunities for Pac-12 student-athletes in a first-of-its-kind partnership

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pac-12 Conference, Tempus Ex and Curastory, a media enablement company for video creators, announced a partnership that will provide Pac-12 student-athletes with additional and innovative content-creation and brand-building resources, introducing new ways to create and monetize content. Through this new partnership with Curastory, Tempus Ex Machina's proprietary technology will be available to the Pac-12 student-athlete creator community, beginning with football student-athletes as a pilot in early 2023.

Curastory, Tempus Ex, Pac-12 (PRNewswire)

Tempus Ex and Curastory to provide new monetization opportunities for Pac-12 athletes in first-of-its-kind partnership

Tempus Ex's proprietary FusionFeed™ technology is the only available solution that can deliver every angle of every play from games as digital video clips, which can be used to create personalized highlights. By utilizing Tempus Ex's technology, Curastory will provide Pac-12 football student-athletes access to bespoke game highlights for distribution across their digital and social media channels.

Curastory is an "all-in-one" content creation and monetization platform that gives content creators the equipment and editing tools to enhance traditional highlights by incorporating firsthand commentary, and reviews on games, scores, and more. Curastory also provides a marketplace for content creators to discover and match with brands and sponsors.

"Mic'd up content from athletes is some of my favorite content on social media," said Tiffany Kelly, founder and CEO of Curastory. "There is no one better than the playmakers themselves walking us through what is going on in their head after a game-winning play on Saturday."

Annie Gerhart, co-founder and COO, Tempus Ex Machina, added: "Curastory's creator's way mentality is exactly inline with our mission to provide access and opportunity for athletes to utilize our FustionFeed™ technology. With this turn-key approach, student-athletes can take their gameday highlights, and through Curastory's platform, monetize and own their own content in ways that have never been done before."

Pac-12 Networks President Mark Shuken commented: "Introducing new brand-building and content-creation resources for our Pac-12 student-athletes is a tremendous part of our partnership with Tempus Ex. We are thrilled to introduce this new opportunity for our student-athletes, thanks to both Tempus Ex and Curastory."

Curastory is committed to helping student-athletes realize their value in the creator economy. Interested student-athletes can sign up for Curastory using these links: Arizona , Arizona State , California , Colorado , Oregon , Oregon State , Stanford , UCLA , USC , Utah , Washington , and Washington State . All student-athletes can explore the platform and learn more about creating and editing video content, while football student-athletes will be the first group of student-athletes to be able to integrate game highlights within their custom video content with Curastory. All student-athletes should consult with their respective compliance departments for approval for any NIL-related opportunities.

About Curastory

Headquartered in New York, Curastory allows anyone to shoot and edit high-quality video, monetize shows, and distribute to all of their video channels, 100% free. Follow Curastory on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Tempus Ex

Tempus Ex Machina is a cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing the sports and entertainment industry. Merging sports, video, and data with innovation and accessibility, Tempus Ex technology enables the creation of new interactive experiences around live events. Harnessing the latest AI, machine learning, and data science technologies, Tempus Ex delivers cutting-edge solutions that will forever change the sports consumption experience.

About the Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by championing excellence in academics, athletics, and the well-being of our student-athletes. Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 continues to renew its undisputed claim as the "Conference of Champions," leading the nation with 546 NCAA team titles overall, over 200 more than the next closest conference. The Pac-12 also wholly owns and operates Pac-12 Networks, the Conference's sports media company that produces and distributes 850 live sporting events each season, making it one of the top live-sports producers in the country. Pac-12 Networks also offers extensive digital content via Pac-12.com, the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 official athletics websites and Pac-12 Insider. The Pac-12 Conference is comprised of 12 leading U.S. universities, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. More information on the Pac-12 is available at Pac-12.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curastory