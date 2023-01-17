Needham Bank Names New Wellesley Branch Manager

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank is pleased to announce that Maria Ramos has been appointed the new branch manager of the bank's Wellesley location on 458 Washington Street. Ms. Ramos was previously the manager of the bank's Mission Hill location, where she worked since it opened in 2020.

"Maria has consistently been a driving force at the bank by providing the best in class service to our customers," commented Carrie Vargas, Senior Vice President - Director of Retail Banking. "I can't wait to see her take the lead—she is an energetic and talented manager with deep banking experience."

Ms. Ramos brings over 15 years of banking experience to her new role, and was a branch manager for Santander Bank prior to joining Needham Bank. While at Santander, she provided relevant solutions to meet customer needs, actively cross-sold bank products and supervised the staff and day-to-day operations of the branch.

"I am very excited to join the team in our Wellesley branch," said Ms. Ramos. "I look forward to getting to know our customers in town and building new relationships in the community."

Ms. Ramos is fluent in Spanish and holds an MBA from Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the Dominican Republic.

For more information about Needham Bank's Wellesley branch, visit NeedhamBank.com.

About Needham Bank :

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

