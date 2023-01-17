InventHelp Inventor Develops New Covering for Interior Windows (DAL-201)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new interior window covering to enliven and decorate any room," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented THE ART OF WINDOWS. My design could enhance the space while also increasing comfort, privacy and security."

The invention provides an attractive covering for interior windows. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional blinds and curtains. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a window and it helps to conserve energy in the home. The invention features a decorative and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

